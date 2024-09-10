Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest Reveals Plans For Year 2 Content

Ubisoft held a new showcase for The Crew Motorfest earlier today, showing off what Year 2 has to offer in the near future

Travel seamlessly between two islands via sea, air, or a connecting bridge with no loading screens.

New Season 5: Made in Japan Volume 2 features neon-filled races, events, and a Rivals Race board.

Introducing The Chase Squad PvE content, Year 2 Pass with 20 vehicles, and long-term game access promises.

Ubisoft held a special showcase this morning for The Crew Motorfest as the team revealed their plans for the content coming in Year 2. The game will be getting its biggest map upgrade with a 50% increase, which means a ton of more content is being added to the island of Maui for free. You'll also be able to travel between the two islands by sea, by air, or by land via a connecting bridge with no loading screens. We'll also see several new vehicles, new Playlists, a ton of new customization options, and more to come. We have more info from the team below and the trailer above as it will launch on November 6, 2024.

The Crew Motorfest – Year 2

The development team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower designed their recreation of Maui as its own distinct island by honoring real-life features like the road to Hana, thick bamboo forests, gorgeous waterfalls, Kaihalulu beach's glowing red sands, the iconic Haleakalā National Park, and many more locations that you'll get to discover for yourself. Year 2 will kick off with Season 5 – the first of three Seasons in Year 2 – which will see the addition of the Made in Japan Volume 2, bringing back a fan-favorite themed Playlist with new neon-filled races, events, and locations. Once all main events in the new Playlist are completed, players will unlock the Rivals Race board and the opportunity to go head-to-head in one-on-one dynamic races across both islands.

The new year will also bring new PvE content known as The Chase Squad. As members of the Squad, players will have to hunt down, outsmart, and out-drive their racing rivals across the islands. The Chase Squad is included as part of the Year 2 Pass and is also included in new versions of the Gold and Ultimate editions of The Crew Motorfest. The Year 2 Pass will unlock access to 20 additional vehicles, nine of which will be available on day one, while the other 11 will be released as monthly drops throughout the year. Finally, Ubisoft Ivory Tower committed to long-term access for both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest, ensuring that both games will be playable for many years to come, including in an offline mode coming in the future. Players who still haven't picked up The Crew 2 can do so for just one dollar from September 10-24, and will be able to unlock four different vehicles with only one Crew Credit. From now until September 23, you can save up to 70% on The Crew Motorfest or 98% on The Crew 2.

