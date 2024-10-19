Posted in: Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: horrified, krampus

Ravensburger Adds Krampus as Standalone Expansion for Horrified

Horrified: World of Monsters has a new standalone expansion available as Horrified: Krampus adds the seasonal terror figure

Article Summary Ravensburger releases Horrified: Krampus expansion for holiday terror adventures.

Standalone Krampus expansion features cards, tokens, and character statue.

Available with any Horrified purchase online or at local game stores.

Join forces against legendary monsters in Horrified's thrilling board game.

Ravensburger has a new holiday-themed item out for their terrifying board game Horrified, as players can get their hand on a standalone expansion featuring Krampus. Simply known as Horrified: Krampus, this expansion adds a single character to any version of the series, giving you all of the cards, information, tokens, and the character statue to play on the board. He's basically wandered away from Saint Nicholas to cause a little bit of horror in time for the holiday season. We have more details about the expansion below as it's available via their online shop, followed by game and hobby shops in the weeks to come.

Horrified: Krampus

Bad children, beware! Krampus is closer than you think. In celebration of Horrified's fifth anniversary, Ravensburger is offering the award-winning franchise's first-ever single-character expansion with Horrified: Krampus (must be played in combination with Horrified: World of Monsters and Horrified: Greek Monsters). The Krampus limited-edition expansion is available as a gift with the purchase of Horrified: World of Monsters or Horrified: Greek Monsters at participating local game stores. It will also soon be available with the purchase of any Horrified game on the Ravensburger online store while supplies last.

Horrified: World of Monsters

When unimaginable horrors erupt from a doorway between worlds, Earth's secret guardians call upon YOU! As premier monster experts, combine your unique talents against Sphinx, Yeti, Jiangshi, and Cthulhu. Each monster presents a unique challenge and can be combined differently for infinite thrills. Can you save the world before terror overwhelms you? Horrified is a cooperative board game that pits the players against storied monsters and unique puzzle-like challenges inspired by monstrous legends and lore. Work together to collect item tokens, protect citizens, avoid attacks, and solve a new combination of monster challenges every game. Lauded for their "impeccable aesthetic," every Horrified is an immersive, detailed world in a box!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!