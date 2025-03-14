Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anuttacon, Whispers From The Star

New Interactive Sci-Fi Game Whispers From The Star Announced

There's a brand new narrative sci-fi title in the works from Anuttacon, as Whispers From The Star will be holding a Closed Beta

New indie game developer and publisher Anuttacon has announced their debut game this week, as they're working on a narrative sci-fi game called Whispers From The Star. According to the team, the game has been designed to reimagine the art of interactive storytelling "by breaking free from traditional dialogue trees, using AI-enhanced dialogue to enable open-ended conversations that feel fluid, personal, and immersive." The game will be holding a Closed Beta soon, which you can sign up for on their website, but a date for the test hasn't been set yet.

Whispers From The Star

The player will be introduced to Stella, a tenacious and persistently optimistic university student studying astrophysics who finds herself stranded after crash landing on an alien planet called Gaia. Being the only person Stella can contact remotely through her communicator, you are tasked to help guide her by using text, voice, and video messages throughout the day. As you stay connected and communicate in real-time, your dynamic conversations with Stella become her compass to navigate danger. Experience a gripping story where every conversation could lead Stella to the precipice of discovery – or mean life or death. In this immersive story of resilience and hope, you are Stella's sole chance at survival. Will your voice guide her home?

Reimagining Interactive Storytelling – A fresh approach to narrative-driven games, where AI-enhanced dialogue moves beyond rigid choices, enabling fluid, dynamic conversations that make every interaction feel personal and immersive.

A fresh approach to narrative-driven games, where AI-enhanced dialogue moves beyond rigid choices, enabling fluid, dynamic conversations that make every interaction feel personal and immersive. Every Message Could Save Her Life … or End It. – Choose your words carefully: Your open-ended conversations shape Stella's actions, and she reacts in real-time to what you say. But only the right decisions can keep her alive.

Choose your words carefully: Your open-ended conversations shape Stella's actions, and she reacts in real-time to what you say. But only the right decisions can keep her alive. She's Calling, What Will You Say? Connect with Stella through video, voice, and text as she shares her thoughts, fears, and dreams in this gripping story of survival, resilience, and hope.

Connect with Stella through video, voice, and text as she shares her thoughts, fears, and dreams in this gripping story of survival, resilience, and hope. Journey into a World Unknown – Through Stella's transmissions, uncover photos and breathtaking scenes from the mysterious planet of Gaia.

Through Stella's transmissions, uncover photos and breathtaking scenes from the mysterious planet of Gaia. A Story that Unfolds in Real Time – Stella's journey unfolds throughout your day through real-time messages and notifications, drawing you deeper into the story as it happens. Respond in the moment or catch up when it suits you.

Stella's journey unfolds throughout your day through real-time messages and notifications, drawing you deeper into the story as it happens. Respond in the moment or catch up when it suits you. No Second Chance – Or Is There? – Return to crucial moments and rethink your choices. Could another decision have saved her?

