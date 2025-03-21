Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Games Show

Everything Revealed On The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

During GDC 2025, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 took place, revealing over 50 announcements and updates for several games

Yesterday, while we were at GDC 2025, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 took place, showcasing 50 games in about two and a half hours that were either announced or updated. We got your usual smattering of World Premiere trailers, highlights of work being one on current titles, some indie surprises, and some other additions to the mix of content. We have the video above for you to watch, and all of the games talked about below.

Lost Rift

Lost Rift is a high-stakes First-Person Survival Shooter Adventure blending base-building, cooperative PvE, and intense PvPvE gameplay. Designed for solo play and up to 5-player co-op, explore the rich, immersive, and mysterious world where every decision can alter your fate. You wash up on a beach at Pioneer's Landing, one island in a beautiful and mysterious archipelago. On your PvE island, gather resources, build a camp, craft equipment, and use the flora and fauna to survive and prepare for intense PvPvE expeditions. With a focus on player freedom, your choices will shape the evolution of your journey. The islands are yours to conquer, not just in battle but in building your legacy as a survivor.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint "33." And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again.

Animal Use Protocol

In this 3D first-person, narrative-focused survival horror game, you play as Penn, a hyper-intelligent chimpanzee leading the desperate escape of lab animals from a nightmarish facility, where every corner hides new terror.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny returns with HD graphics and improved controls on the original game's intense swordplay and dramatic revenge story. Play as Jubei Yagyu and make your way through feudal Japan with your allies. This game has additional language support adapted from the original script.

Nitro Gen Omega

In the brilliant Spaghetti Anime turn-based tactical RPG, Nitro Gen Omega, you'll lead a crew of mercenaries through machine-overrun wastelands, commanding Mechs in high-stakes battles via a unique, timeline-based combat system that blends deep tactical strategy with the cinematic intensity of directing your own anime episode.

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time (TRotEotGRPGoAT for short) is the last hour of a lost (nonexistent) JRPG, "remade" in 3D pixel art complete with director's commentary, the digital manual, and archival footage.

I Hate This Place

In an all-new isometric survival horror experience, delivered in a striking visual style drenched in bold, vivid colors and retro '80s comic book aesthetics, each location is lovingly crafted to tell its own disturbing story through stylish visuals that blur the line between reality and nightmare in a world where everything wants you dead. Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she unwittingly awakens a malevolent force. Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players must think fast, manipulating their surroundings to even the odds against formidable foes.

Once Upon A Puppet

Once Upon a Puppet delivers a captivating world of lost stories, shifting stages, and dramatic puzzles. Step into the shoes of Nieve, the exiled Stagehand, and Drev, the Puppet bound to her by fate, as they unravel the mysteries of the Understage and fight their way back to the grand theater above.

Revenge of The Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet will see you unceremoniously ousted from your mission to colonize space after the powers that be deemed space exploration far too costly and challenging; they ultimately made you redundant during your 80 years of cryosleep. So, stranded on an alien planet with nothing but your wits and whatever you can scavenge from the vibrant landscape, you'll head out on an adventure to explore strange new lands, collecting and crafting new gear in an effort to make your way home.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate.

Deathground

Enter the Deathground with a team of up to 4 players for squad-based action or attempt to survive alone in a solo session. Squad-based survival horror With team-based objectives, suspenseful gameplay and constant mortal danger round every corner, teamwork and cooperation are essential to survival. Solo Play Leave your teammates behind in favour of a solo session. Enter at your own risk, the horror only intensifies as you attempt to escape and survive alone.

Kingmakers

Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.

Elsewhere Electric

A puzzle game powered by two: Navigate a mysterious facility to charge devices, solve puzzles, and reconfigure the map as you see fit. Uncover the secrets of the facility that await you both at its confounding core. Bring your friend, because you will not survive alone.

System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster

Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, antagonist SHODAN and her army of merciless mutants infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakes from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he'll need to hone his upgradable skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive the monstrous creations of SHODAN — and endure her narcissistic god complex

Chains of Freedom

Step into a thrilling turn-based tactics game set in a fictional, dystopian Eastern European state. Lead an elite military squad as you navigate perilous missions filled with danger, deceit, and moral dilemmas. As you delve deeper into a conspiracy threatening your nation, engage in high-stakes tactical combat that demands precision with every move. Arm your team with a variety of weapons and gear, adapt their skills to meet ever-changing challenges, and confront intense missions that push your resolve to its limits. Uncover the truth in a world where the nation's fate lies in your hands.

Billie Bust Up

Step into the spotlight and join Billie, a daring young goat on a quest to uncover the mystery of her father's legacy and reclaim powerful magical abilities. Delve deeper into the adventure and take on exciting boss fights through rhythm-based combat that is sure to keep you on your feet. With equal parts humor, heart, and captivating music, Billie Bust Up offers a unique approach to the treasured mascot platformer.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

The latest trailer offered players a deeper look into the game's stunning hand-painted 2.5D world, emphasizing its atmospheric locations, intense combat mechanics, and intricate character progression. Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree immerses players in a realm consumed by Entropy, where humanity fights for survival against monstrous creatures and twisted horrors. The game blends elements of Soulslike combat and non-linear exploration, delivering a challenging yet rewarding experience.

Bionic Bay

Bionic Bay is packed with clever, physics-based platforming and meticulously hand-crafted levels, and introduces players to core mechanics like The Swap, ChronoLag and Gravity Shift to creatively manipulate the environment and overcome hazards at every turn. In this first look at the online mode for Bionic Bay, players can customize their own scientist and race against ghosts of competitors from around the world in time-based challenges. The new demo available on Steam also includes the first two levels of the final game, introducing players to the fundamentals of The Swap and movement—essential skills for the online mode, which unlocks upon completion.

Shelf Heroes

Blast rogue toys with wacky weapons in this fast-paced Roguelite FPS! Mix & match toy parts to assemble your Shelf Hero, discover powerful perk combos, and explore a giant House. Play solo or with friends in 3-player co-op!

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare

Set in the peaceful city of Heartsville, Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is all about two teams of up to four players battling it out to become the top dogs of the neighborhood. Players can use a plethora of makeshift weapons made out of everyday household items, and pick of eight playable neighbor characters. Whether it's the snot-nosed brat Kevin, or the lovable old lady Doreen that lives next door and packs quite a punch, each character offers varied move sets, a unique ability, and talents to spec into.

Hawthorn

Once upon a time, woodland creatures built a trading post in forgotten Windermere Valley, but now it is the haunt of varmints, fairy lights, and mysterious rumors about why this village was abandoned. To you, however, this is a hope for a new life. Recruit villagers and grow a community. Defend against the elements and forest tricksters. Thrive and celebrate the seasons' traditions. Rebuilding won't be easy, but you and your newfound friends are up to the challenge.

Industria 2

In Industria 2, you play as Nora, a woman stranded in a parallel dimension. Explore, scavenge, and fight through a mysterious boreal landscape consumed by an ever-hungry artificial intelligence to find a way home. Navigating this hostile terrain, you must confront dangerous robots, unravel the mystery of the sinister A.I., and ultimately find a way back home to 1989 East Berlin.

Romestead

Romestead is a multiplayer town building game with survival aspects that takes place in a gorgeous pixel art world in which Ancient Rome has fallen, and players are tasked by the Roman gods to rebuild the empire. The world of Romestead is home to dangerous foes, lucrative dungeons, challenging boss fights, gods to worship, and more — players must construct homes, rescue survivors, produce weaponry, and ready defences to succeed.

South of Midnight

As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver, a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past, and -if she's lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

Pioner

Pioner is a post-apocalyptic MMO shooter set on the mysterious Soviet-era island of Tartarus, offering a vast open world spanning over 50 square kilometers. Blending intense PvE and PvP action with player-driven storytelling, the game features faction missions, hidden dungeons, and dynamic environments. Realism takes center stage, replacing traditional health bars and levels with immersive mechanics. High-risk zones like the "Shadowlands" push PvP to the extreme, allowing for chaotic, high-reward battles where alliances are key — or optional!

Hell Clock

In the 19th century, a grim chapter of Brazilian history unfolded in the badlands. The settlement of Canudos had grown into a sanctuary for thousands seeking refuge. But when they defied the newly formed Republican Army, their resistance was met with devastating force. 25,000 men, women, and children were massacred. Play as Pajeú, a warrior who earned his freedom in battle, fighting to rescue the soul of The Counselor—his mentor and spiritual leader of Canudos. With each descent, time bends, and your powers grow as you face ever-stronger horrors commanding the dark forces that claimed The Counselor's head and trapped his soul.

Rivals Hover League

Rivals Hover League offers a fresh take on arena-based vehicular combat, blending easy-to-learn controls with high-skill mastery. Players will outmaneuver opponents with agile drifts, strategically using boosters and explosive weaponry to navigate and gain the advantage across futuristic arenas. As development continues, EF Games is committed to working closely with players, gathering feedback on Discord to refine and expand the experience of Rivals Hover League.

Finding Frankie

Upon discovering a secret invitation concealed within a box of Frankie's Fruit Flakes cereal, players are invited to Parkour Palace to compete in a delightful game show – which swiftly takes an unexpected and sinister turn when Frankie and his pals deviate from their friendly cartoon personas, revealing dark and deadly intentions. Only by traversing intricate, challenging parkour environments, stealthily navigating horrifying characters, swinging and bouncing through colorful obstacle courses, do players stand a chance at emerging victorious – and more importantly, avoiding a crushing 'elimination' at the oversized hands of Frankie.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord – War Sails

The War Sails expansion brings new strategic depth to the vast world of Calradia, introducing naval warfare for the first time. It features a Viking-inspired faction—legendary seafarers and fierce close-quarters fighters—alongside new coastal regions to explore. Players can command fleets, engage in ship battles, board enemy vessels, and enforce blockades, reshaping warfare across both land and sea. What long-time fans of the franchise may appreciate most in War Sails is how Naval systems and the Nord faction integrate into Bannerlord's world, reshaping trade, warfare, and diplomacy. The ability to explore by sea, conduct naval blockades, and engage in ship-based combat will influence battle strategies across all of Calradia, not just in the new territories – generals will need to adapt their tactics accordingly!

Will: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light is a story-driven, first-person adventure puzzle game about a perilous personal journey through the harsh northern latitudes. To find peace and reunite with his family, Will must sail across endless waters, face numerous challenges, and ultimately discover himself. Players assume the role of Will, a lighthouse keeper on a remote island in the northern seas. The story begins during one of Will's lonely shifts when an unexpected radio message shatters the routine: a sudden disaster has struck his hometown, and his only son is missing. Determined to find him, Will sets out on a journey aboard his sailing yacht, "Molly."

Cloudheim

In Cloudheim, players will rally allies for spectacular, combo-driven combat in a destructible world, where enemies take more damage when they use physics to destroy them. Players can harness powerful abilities and craft ever-evolving weapons to unlock new skills and devastating combos. A myriad of diverse islands and mysterious dungeons are waiting to be explored from players' flying turtle base, Odin Shell. Cloudheim can be experienced solo or in up to 4-player online co-op with a cast of characters and creatures to guide the player's journey. Blending fast-paced action and dynamic crafting, this brand-new action RPG is a colorful fantasy realm waiting to be transformed.

Section 13

Section 13 is a roguelite twin-stick shooter that can be played solo or in a group of up to 3 players (crossplay not supported). As an Agent of the S2P Corporation, it's up to you to investigate a crisis at the most top-secret facility of a company whose whole thing is keeping secrets.

Metal Eden

An advanced Hyper Unit Aska is sent on a suicide mission to rescue the citizens' COREs from the vast monolithic city Moebius once a hopeful new home for humanity, now turned into a deadly trap. Blast your way through the Internal Defense Corps in cybernetic warfare, confront the engineers, and uncover the mysteries of the project Eden. Dive into cybernetic warfare against the machine forces that protect the secrets of an artificial world. Fight a diverse roster of tough, agile mecha troops and elemental forces. Extract energy cores and destroy the Internal Defense Corps shields to gain a battle zone advantage. Develop your arsenal and combat capabilities to become an unstoppable Hyper Unit.

Bandit Trap

Nothing's safe in Bandit Trap! Decide your fate early—will you defend your home as a Trapper using inventive (and sometimes explosive) booby-traps, or will you test your luck as one of three Bandits desperate to escape the trap-ridden suburban hellscape with your stolen treasures? The levels in Bandit Trap are highly dynamic and destructible—which means no single match is ever the same. Blast holes in walls? Check. Propagating water that seeps through cracks to flood rooms? Double check. Turn rooms into ice-rinks? Triple check. As a Trapper, unleash chaotic, slapstick damage to really fry, blast, burn, soak, scratch, squash & knock those pesky Bandits out! Alternatively, play as a Bandit, weaving your way through perilous booby-traps and escaping havoc, ultimately outsmarting the Trapper to make a daring getaway with your precious loot.

Neon Abyss 2

Dive deeper into the chaotic, beautifully pixelated Abyss with Neon Abyss 2! The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run 'n' gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter.

The Last Caretaker

The world has changed. An endless ocean stretches in every direction, its surface broken by the last remnants of those who stayed behind. Machines still hum with forgotten purpose, beacons flicker with old signals, and infrastructure continues its silent operations. But something else stirs — technology repurposed, reshaped to drift in silence. As the Last Caretaker, a player must navigate this vast ocean, scavenging lost knowledge, reactivating dormant systems, and ensuring the survival of humanity's final remnants. Deep within the Seed Vaults, the last human embryos wait for their journey to the stars. But not all that remains is dormant. Some machines still whisper, still move, still watch.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

As the scorching summer temperature of 1980 rises in the city of Walton, Texas, so too do hordes of the undead. Law and order quickly give way to chaos and confusion as human survivors band together to stay alive. Lead a group of survivors on a dangerous journey to avoid zombies, establish shelters, and seek an escape from Walton. Brave the undead masses in a compelling mix of sidescrolling survivor horror exploration and base-management gameplay. Survivors will set out from an upgradable shelter to scavenge locations throughout Walton in hopes of securing invaluable resources, weapons, food, and more – all essential for a shot at another night of survival. Move cautiously through abandoned stores and police stations, avoiding loud noises that might alert the undead, or be ready to stand and fight back.

Locomoto

In Locomoto, players step into the role of a train conductor, managing and expanding their train while caring for a delightful cast of furry passengers. As they travel through breathtaking landscapes, they can customize their train with stylish decorations, add new carriages, and even personalize their own look. Along the way, they'll interact with unique characters, complete engaging quests, and uncover heartwarming stories, all set to a soothing lofi soundtrack.

Karma: The Dark World

Explore an alternate timeline set in 1984 East Germany; the Leviathan Corporation rules with an iron fist, controlling its citizens through mass surveillance, social class rules, mind altering drugs and the promise that the gates to Utopia will open to those who serve. You are Daniel McGovern, a Roam Agent for Leviathan's Thought Bureau. Using advanced technology to dive into the minds of the accused – you will investigate crime scenes, interview suspects, and report your findings back to Leviathan. Investigate the twisted environments of suspects' memories and the horrors that lurk within the corners of their minds.

Frosthaven

An evolution of the Frosthaven board game experience, the dark fantasy tactical RPG serves as a spiritual successor to Gloomhaven and is developed by Snapshot Games. Players can expect deep mechanics and challenging yet immensely satisfying gameplay both in Single Player and Co-Op Online Multiplayer. Seasoned veterans of the original board game or Gloomhaven will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of Frosthaven. Newcomers can start their first adventure with difficulty modes tailored to their skill level. Improved UX and quality-of-life features will ensure all players can enjoy their experience. The brand-new character classes, each featuring unique playstyles and abilities, makes it so that every decision matters. Players must balance risk and reward, working towards the best synergies between the classes comprising their party. Carefully managing resources is paramount to progress through a gripping campaign, set in a vast world filled with menacing enemies and diverse environments.

Stand-Alone

Have you ever wondered if those well-known stories are true and completely being told? There might be a version that is completely different from what you know… The story of Stand-Alone begins with a "shepherd", a robot known as a deceiver. In the wake of Dr. Wolf's devious plot, the sheep were massacred. The guardian robot, responsible for protecting the sheep, lost its memory data and was abandoned in a desolate corner. By chance, the guardian robot transformed into a robo-sheep and must learn to face challenges alone and survive! Will this lone robo-sheep, forced into a brutal struggle for survival against the wolves, be able to shoulder the world's hidden truths?

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson

In Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson, players step into the shoes of Rob, a friendly musician striving to restore harmony in a world out of tune, where zany villains are corrupting music. Rick Riffson, the CEO of Super Metal Records (SMR), is using the Battle of the Bands competition to tighten his grip on every note, chord, and song by trapping the best musicians and stealing their souls. Joined by Rob and his rockstar friends, players embark on an epic quest to thwart SMR's nefarious plans. Caution is crucial, as Riffson's diabolical minions, monstrous instrument hybrids, and legendary musical animals will stand in the way! As they explore this vibrant musical world, players will add killer riffs to their arsenal and wield their powerful guitars to unleash crescendo attacks in epic battles!

Crown Gambit

Crown Gambit is a tactical narrative card game set in a chaotic capital where players must prevent the kingdom's downfall. The game is set in a mysterious, dark fantasy world inspired by Celtic and Breton folklore, and French artist Gobert is the artistic director. Players take on the role of three fearless paladins who navigate turbulent political landscapes. After pledging allegiance to one of the throne's contenders, they must help them seize power. The key is to follow their principles, but beware: every choice comes with a price.

Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores

Design intricate cityscapes across diverse biomes, tackle logistical challenges, and make choices that will define the fate of your people. There are plenty of elements to build with, from towering castles to quaint hamlets. Go beyond the walls of your first settlement, across multiple regions, building many villages and growing them all into bustling cities, to create a vast trade network that spans the continent. Conquer the surrounding land to expand your area of influence. Your vision will shape an empire that stands the test of time.

Reanimal

The creators of Little Nightmares I & II have returned to take you on a darker, more terrifying journey than ever before. In this horror adventure game, a brother & sister go through hell to rescue their missing friends and escape the island that they used to call home.

FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is a session-based, multiplayer PvE experience set within the acclaimed Control universe, delivering intense cooperative action. The game features highly replayable missions known as Jobs, each uniquely designed with different challenges, objectives, and environments that require teamwork and adaptability.

Cronos: The New Dawn

Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future. In the past, you will witness a world in the throes of The Change, a cataclysmic event that forever altered humanity. Meanwhile, in the ravaged wastelands of the future, every moment is a fight for survival against dangerous abominations that will test both your reflexes and your tactical thinking. You are a Traveler acting as an agent for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of specific time rifts that will transport you back to 1980s-era Poland.

Painkiller

Welcome to Purgatory! You've been sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven, but the Voice of the Creator is giving you one chance to redeem yourself. Wield an arsenal of infernal weapons, including nods to the original Painkiller, plus totally new creations to discover. Blast your way through hordes of demons and titanic terrors – solo or in online co-op for up to three players – across gruesomely detailed gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation.

