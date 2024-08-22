Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the crow

The Crow Tracer Pack is Available In Multiple Call of Duty Games

Those of you looking to appear a little extra edgy in Call Of Duty can get The Crow Tracer Pack, now available for multiple titles

Activision has a brand new option in Call of Duty for everyone looking to get a little edgier in their appearance, as The Crow Tracer Pack is now available across multiple games. In what is clearly a cross-promotion for the new film, which hits movie theaters tomorrow, August 23, the new skin is designed to look exactly like the main character from the 2024 film. If you're a fan of the franchise and looking forward to the new film, you can dress in the modernized version of Eric Draven, complete with a set of weapon skins to match the person of the winged avenger come back from the grave to exact revenge on those who wronged him. Or, in this case, those who are on the opposite team as you, so have fun shooting them up with a character that "can't die." We have more info on the skin for you below, as it is currently available in the shops of three different games.

Call of Duty – The Crow Tracer Pack

Write your own revenge tale – in blood and ink. Players can download the Tracer Pack: The Crow Operator Bundle as part of Season 5 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile starting today, featuring "The Crow" Operator Skin with his signature trench coat and the "Mono-Crowmatic" Operator Skin with a more eerie black and white look. They say revenge is a dish best-served cold, and players can seek vengeance with the "Wrong Made Right" Finishing Move and two Weapon Blueprints, the "Inked Vengeance" Kastov 762 Assault Rifle and "Hollow Gaze" Lockwood 680 Shotgun. The pack also comes with the "Vengeance Unleashed" Calling Card, "Brilliantly Broken" or "Dead Man Walking" Loading Screen, "Put the Wrong Things Right" and "Inked Pair" Large Decal, "Black Blood" Emblem, and "Katana" Weapon Charm.

