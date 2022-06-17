The Current Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Video Game Gets A New DLC

Microids has announced that the current version of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? video game will be getting some new DLC. The news comes as the game now has the Deluxe upgrade available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in North America, with the complete version (the main game and the upgrade) being released for the Nintendo Switch on June 22nd. The new content comes with 3,000 new questions, new question packs, a quick game mode, and more. You can check out more about the upgrade down below.

The closest experience you'll get to being a contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Reach the top of the well-known and intimidating moneytree by answering, without missing any, a series of 15 increasingly harder questions. Your general knowledge will be put to the test with more than 8,000 questions split into diverse categories such as History, Sport, Science, Art & Literature, etc. Of course, the game features the famous lifelines such as 'Phone a Friend', 'Ask the Audience', 50-50 and 'Switch the Question' to help you in your quest! This DLC marks the first key moment for the game as in 2022, it will receive several new content updates throughout the year with new themed question packs featuring categories like sports, movies and even video games! Don't hesitate to follow us on social media to be the first to know about the upcoming question packs! This DLC's extra content includes: More than 3,000 new questions, for a grand total of 8,000 questions!

New question packs to put your knowledge about the Olympic Games or the Justice League to the test!

An option to remove the timer allowing everyone to take the time they need to submit their final answer!

A new "quick game" mode focusing only on questions and answers letting players reach the million faster!

Enhanced models and animations immersing all contestants even more into the real game show!