The Cycle: Frontier WiIl Launch A New Closed Beta This March

Developer and publisher Yager revealed that they will be holding another closed beta for The Cycle: Frontier, which they will launch in early March. The team is taking on a bold project of mixing up PvE, PvP, and co-op gameplay together into this one, so in order to make sure all of it works well together, they need to run it through the rigors a few times. The beta will officially launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 10th and run all the way until March 28th, and if you wish to take part in it you just need to head to either platform to register. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer showing off parts of the beta.

The original closed beta for The Cycle: Frontier was a huge success and one of the highest trending games on Twitch at its peak, smashing viewership records for the studio's previous title, The Cycle. Fans diving back in for the second closed beta of The Cycle: Frontier will find a range of enhancements driven by community feedback, including improved combat balance, enemy AI, loot, and tutorials, as well as visual and audio optimizations, bug fixes and more. Players will discover a ton of new and refined features in The Cycle: Frontier's next closed beta, including: New Faction Campaigns: Three new faction campaigns will guide you through your first steps on the surface, all while unlocking valuable new gear and insight into the lore of The Cycle : Frontier .

Three new faction campaigns will guide you through your first steps on surface, all while unlocking valuable new gear and insight into lore of : . New In-Match Activities: Fortuna III is getting even more dangerous. Call down the new and improved Laser Drill for a big payday, but be ready to fight anyone coming to steal what's yours.

Fortuna III is getting even more dangerous. Call down new and improved Laser Drill for a big payday, but be ready to fight anyone coming to steal what's yours. New Monster Variations: Familiar fauna return with a few (deadly) surprises. New creature variations provide even greater challenges and rewards for those bold enough to take them on.

Familiar fauna return with a few (deadly) surprises. New creature variations provide even greater challenges and rewards for those bold enough to take them on. New Map Design: Both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls have been revamped for better traversal, plus improved visuals to strike the perfect balance between Fortuna III's danger and beauty.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cycle: Frontier – Closed Beta 2 Teaser – Korolev (https://youtu.be/kemJGkjh708)