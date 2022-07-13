The Division Resurgence Releases New Gameplay Video

Ubisoft has released a brand new video for The Division Resurgence as we get a much better look at the gameplay you'll experience. The video is just over seven minutes long and it shows off the factions you'll be dealing with in this version of New York City, as well as points in the storyline that separate it from the main series, and a lot of how the game works out on this brand new mobile title. We also learned the game will be doing testing in the months to come on both iOS and Android, which you can sign up for at the link above. Enjoy the video down at the bottom!

The Division Resurgence takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City and offers a unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in The Division and The Division 2. Chaos continues to wreak havoc in New York, and as first-wave agents representing the Strategic Homeland Division, players will be tasked to protect civilians against hostile factions and help them build a better future. Players will discover new characters with deep backstories and powerful enemies with challenging abilities.

For newcomers and veterans, discover a new PVE campaign. Be part of the legendary first wave of SHD agents and get a unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 & 2. Controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices. Enjoy a new entry of the acclaimed Third-Person Shooter RPG and original game modes set in an urban open-world. Explore the open-world in Solo or Coop to play a variety of PVE activities, from story missions to world activities. Roam around an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics.

Players can customize their characters by collecting and upgrading their gear to take on any threat they may encounter. As they level up and improve their skills, players will unlock new specializations with unique signature weapons and gadgets that they can swap at any time. This new strategic element will allow players to try new abilities and find the best co-op synergy with fellow Division agents, all at their fingertips.