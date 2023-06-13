Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nexon, The First Descendant

The First Descendant Reveals Crossplay Beta & More In New Trailer

In the latest trailer for The First Descendant, we get a look at new characters and a new beta coming from Nexon, among other things.

Nexon has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming game The First Descendant, with a number of cool tidbits seen throughout. The biggest of the reveals is that the South Korean developer will be holding a special cross-platform beta test for the next-gen free-to-play third-person co-op action RPG shooter, as they are working their way to releasing the game sometime in Q4 2023. Those looking to take part in the beta can sign up on their website right now. Meanwhile, the team also took the time to reveal two new characters that will be coming to the roster, as they slowly fill it out with different archetypes for you to choose from. You can read more about it all below and watch the trailer, as the game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Steam for PC.

"As seen in a brand new gameplay trailer, which showcased even more of the high-quality action powered by Unreal Engine 5, Descendants will have a chance to loot and shoot as they battle against the Vulgus, alien invaders, from August 22nd through August 28th, 2023, via a new beta; the first to be accessible across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles via crossplay. Additionally, players of The First Descendant will have the opportunity to play as two never before seen characters showcased in the new gameplay trailer: Valby and Kyle. The full roster is made up of fascinating characters, each with their own unique combat and battle styles; such as water skills and flying or magnetic abilities, and distinctive character concepts. Valby and Kyle boost the list of playable styles, systems, and more, as thirteen characters will be available during the upcoming beta.

"Nexon Games, the developing studio, has been working hard to apply much of the feedback provided by players during the game's first play tests, allowing much-requested features such as dynamic character customization via the brand new cosmetic system and skill modifications, a new way to traverse the land via a grappling hook, new quality of life (QoL) elements, and much more."

