The Garbage Pail Kids Gets An NES Cartridge Game From iam8bit

The folks at iam8bit revealed they will be releasing a classic NES Cartridge for The Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike & The Quest for Stale Gum. Developed by Retrotainment Games and Digital Eclipse, this is a retro title that will take you back to classic 16-bit gaming with an all-new adventure featuring many of the characters you grew up with. Now you can buy it in a special box that resembled the old NES boxes these games used to come in, complete with cartridge, instruction booklet, and more. This special edition is going for $80, which you can pre-order now at the link above. The actual game will be released on October 25th.

The Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike & The Quest for Stale Gum, created by lifelong GPK fans Retrotainment, is a rollicking and repulsive good time. Players control four unique Garbage Pail Kids throughout their time-traveling adventure, in a story written by Adam F. Goldberg and Retrotainment. Each Kid has their own nasty arsenal, including Mad Mike's melee attacks; Leaky Lindsay's snot rockets; Patty Putty's diaper slams; and Luke Puke's self-explanatory skillset. Players can instantly swap between each kid depending on which challenges they're facing at any given moment. Tricky side-scrolling levels including Egypt, Transylvania, and Hell will test the mettle of even the most hardcore old-school gamer. Players can collect and trade 8-bit versions of the official Garbage Pail Kids cards, including some that can be used in battle (Adam Bomb, anyone?). Minigames, including porta-potty fishing, round out Retrotainment's loving tribute to Garbage Pail Kids and classic retro games.

"Looking back with fondness is fun, but our joy for publishing Garbage Pail Kids, as if an NES game resurrected from a bygone era, comes from a forward-looking place," says iam8bit co-owners and co-creative directors Jon M. Gibson and Amanda White. "To make a game within the limitations of what's possible while deploying NES development tools requires a lot of imagination. More than 35 years later, it's pretty amazing how much more is possible, given the ingenuity of a dedicated fanbase to break and remake codebases. So that's what the Garbage Pail Kids game is – a relic from the past, seen through the lens of the present and developed by the maestros of old-school themselves, Retrotainment Games. It's a perfect fit for iam8bit Presents."