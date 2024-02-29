Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

The Gauntlet Will Arrive In Diablo IV Starting Next Week

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new challenge on the way to Diablo IV, as The Gauntlet will be thrown at the beginning of March.

Article Summary Diablo IV introduces The Gauntlet, a new endgame challenge starting in early March.

Players must reach World Tier IV and navigate a non-linear, fixed-layout dungeon weekly.

Score in The Gauntlet is based on earning Proofs of Might within an 8-minute limit.

Strategy and skill are crucial, as death results in a score penalty but can be reclaimed.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a new addition coming to Diablo IV, as The gauntlet will be added to the game near the start of March. As you might suspect from the name, this is going to be the true test of might for you and your character, as you will be challenged to fight enemies in a specific setting on a weekly basis. We have the details of what's to come from the latest dev notes, and you can see it in action in their latest Campfire Chat above.

Diablo IV – The Gauntlet

This adrenaline-fueled challenge is available to all classes in the Seasonal Realm, whether they're normal or Hardcore. Once you've gained access to World Tier IV, travel to the southwestern port in Gea Kul. At the end of their longest dock sits the formidable Horn of Trials, activate it to access the Gauntlet. Even though the Gauntlet is accessible to you upon reaching World Tier IV, Monster levels will be beyond level 100, so characters that have hit Level 100 will be most likely to triumph in the carnage ahead.

The Gauntlet is a fixed layout, non-linear dungeon that changes weekly. It's an endgame dungeon where mastery, cunning, and skill will achieve the highest score. Your score is based on how many Proofs of Might you can earn from killing Monsters and opening chests within the 8-minute time limit. Each time you enter the Gauntlet during the week, it will be identical so you can devise your most efficient mode of slaughter and let the corpses mark your progress. The Gauntlet concludes each week on Tuesday, 8 a.m. PST, with the next completely different Gauntlet emerging at 10:15 a.m. PST. Strive for your personal best and fight to the bitter end each week before the next Gauntlet begins anew.

Prove Your Might

Proving your might is the name of the game. Proofs of Might—which dictate your overall score—can be earned by killing endless hordes of monsters and opening chests. Pillars can increase the number of Proofs you earn, either through score multipliers or respawning the monsters you just killed. While score-based Pillars increase your Proofs of Might, power-based Shrines can also spawn in the Gauntlet. After killing a boss within the dungeon, a shrine will appear where they have been slain. Activate the Shrine to receive one of the various shrine effects available, which will be identical each time the same boss is killed within the Gauntlet.

Ferocity, efficiency, and strategy will lead you to eternal success in the Gauntlet. Considering this is a fixed-layout dungeon, each time you enter for the week, the dungeon layout will be identical. Attempting different routes and adjusting your build will be paramount to mastering each week's layout. You will be able to respawn upon death in the Gauntlet, but you will lose a third of your score each time you perish. However, you or your teammate can recover all your lost Proofs of Might at the place of your last death upon returning to the dungeon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!