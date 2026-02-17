Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lunacy Studios, The House of Hikmah

The House of Hikmah Launches Free Steam Next Fest Demo

The House of Hikmah has launched a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest, giving players a chance to try the narrative-driven 3D adventure

Experience a narrative-driven 3D adventure set in the Islamic Golden Age as Maya faces her grief.

Transform matter and solve unique physics-based puzzles using a mysterious artifact left by Maya’s father.

Explore nine themed worlds and meet legendary Scholars, fully voiced in both English and Arabic.

Indie game developer and publisher Lunacy Studios has launched a free demo for their latest game, The House of Hikmah. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative-driven 3D adventure game in which you play a young woman exploring grief and using newfound abilities during the Islamic Golden Age. We got to play a small piece of the demo a few weeks back, and it's pretty creative in the way it handles platforming, puzzles, storytelling, and more. All with a full voice cast leading the narrative. We have more details and a trailer here as the demo is available on Steam right now, as it will be a part of Steam Next Fest next week.

The House of Hikmah

In the wake of her father's death, Maya enters the House of Wisdom, a dreamlike sanctuary filled with centuries of knowledge. By transforming elements with a mysterious device, Maya must solve puzzles to traverse the realms of larger-than-life historical Scholars. Each door she opens uncovers the secrets of her father's legacy, but behind them lie the shadows Maya may not be ready to face. Explore the awe-inspiring House of Wisdom as Maya, a curious 14-year-old girl seeking answers in the wake of her father's passing. Navigate nine distinct and thematic worlds inspired by the discoveries and inventions of great Scholars of the Islamic Golden Age.

Wield a remarkable heirloom that Maya's father left behind to transform matter and solve physics-inspired puzzles that reflect her journey. Glide through looping wind channels, tip scales with metal transmutation, walk through walls of immaterial ether, bend light through glass, and more, to unlock Maya's path. Experience an underlying current of hope that will guide her as she faces the trials of healing that lie ahead. Experience the brilliant Scholars of the House of Wisdom brought to life by a fully-voiced cast in English and Arabic. Find wisdom and comfort in their scientific and philosophical teachings through entertaining yet meaningful conversations.

