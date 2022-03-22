The House Of The Dead: Remake Shows Off Physical Edition

Microids took a moment today to show off the physical edition of The House Of The Dead: Remake coming out this year. It's been nearly a year since the game was announced for the Nintendo Switch and we've heard barely a peep about the game since last April. Now we're getting a somewhat clearer picture of what to expect as the MegaPixel Studio developed title has revealed a physical edition that will be coming out at the same time. As you can see from the image below, they will be releasing a standard version for the Nintendo Switch in the box with a cartridge, but they will also be releasing a Limited Edition as well. The latter will include several stickers, two character stands, and an exclusive box showing off the classic SEGA arcade title. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on May 26th, 2022!

Renowned biochemist and geneticist, Dr Roy Curien is obsessed by his lifetime project of discovering the nature of life and death. When he finally succeeds, it's time for his former colleague Sophie Richards to ask for the help of her friends at AMS; Thomas Rogan and agent G. Their mission is simple, end the doctor's macabre project and save all the employees of the lab. The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 in arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. Play solo or with a friend and shoot hordes of undeads and nightmare creatures in this fantastically gory and shameless arcade shooter! Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a fast-paced rail-shooter.

True to the original gameplay.

Well know arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

Multiple endings.