Alolan Marowak Raid Guide: Catch One Of Pokémon GO's Best Shinies

Alolan Marowak is back in the raid rotation for Pokémon GO's Ultra Unlock: Unova Week. It's not an Unova Pokémon, but it's likely back because folks have been missing it too much. With an incredible Shiny form and a moveset perfect for GO Battle League, it's a fan-favorite Tier Four raid boss. Tier Four raids are for Pokémon that cannot be taken down by a solo trainer but aren't of Legendary or Mythical status like the current Tier Five boss Genesect. Bleeding Cool is here to help with our Alolan Marowak raid guide with the top counters so that you can catch this dual Fire/Ghost-type Pokémon.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Salamence (Bite, Hydro Pump)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Rhyperior (Mud Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Swamper (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Giratina Origin forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earth Quake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Marowak is a difficult duo even for top trainers. Using the top Rock-type, Water-type, or Ground-types listed above will enable two-level 40 trainers to defeat this Pokémon with Best Friend boost after a difficult fight, but it will be tough due to the tighter time limit compared to Legendary raids. It is recommended that at least three trainers with the top counters team up to take on this Tier Four boss.

Catching Alolan Marowak

Alolan Marowak is very close to the screen and has a big catch circle, which is very easy to strike. While it isn't Legendary, it should be treated as such in order to catch, using the following technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Alolan Marowak's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. The attack sees Marowak turn fully around while spinning its flaming bone. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch this glowing, green ghost is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pokémon.

Shiny Alolan Marowak odds

The Silph Road researchers estimate Alolan Marowak's Shiny rate at a boosted one in 54.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Alolan Marowak will have a CP of 1048 in normal weather conditions, and 1311 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon so you can get a brilliantly blue Shiny Alolan Marowak.