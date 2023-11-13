Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Estoty Riga, My Little Universe, SayGames

My Little Universe Reveals Content & Continued Support Coming

My Little Universe will be getting support from the developers in the future, as they revealed plans for upcoming updates.

Article Summary Estoty Riga pledges ongoing support for My Little Universe.

Free updates, DLC, and fresh content slated for release.

New adventure-packed planet “Demodium” announced for 2024.

Davis Toliasvili of Estoty Riga commits to community-driven enhancements.

Indie game developer Estoty Riga and publisher SayGames have revealed their plans for My Little Universe, as they intend to support the game for a while. The team basically revealed there will be free updates, DLC, and other pieces of content on the way as they look to give the game support for a while. However, they didn't really paint a roadmap or declare it in years, so how long that will be is up to them. We got the details from today's announcement for you below.

"Following launch, the developers have continually implemented new content and patch updates addressing community feedback. Along with performance and balancing improvements, SayGames has incorporated a delightful fishing mini-game on all planets. Catch different types of local fish to collect valuable Fish Oil and unlock the playable ocean-faring friend Seamore. More adventure awaits with the upcoming new planet "Demodium," expanding the expedition with new secrets to uncover, dungeons, a playable character, and a powerful new sword to wield. If that isn't enough to stave off the hunger for exploration, more environments will be added in future My Little Universe DLC. Scavenge for more materials in new locations on PC via Steam, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch in 2024."

"Build blooming continents from scratch across whimsical worlds full of possibility. Mine for wood, stone, glittering gems, and more with a trusty tool assortment at hand. Manage resources to efficiently unlock procedurally generated tiles of land, upgrade tools and armor, and build transportation. Battle persnickety pirates, mischievous mushroom men, obnoxious ogres, and take on towering bosses with swift swordplay and dextrous dodges. A colorful odyssey awaits for solo explorers, or a cooperative caravan of up to four players in this expansive little universe!"

"We're thrilled that My Little Universe has captured the hearts of adventurers around the globe," said Davis Toliasvili, CEO of Estoty Riga. "Plans for continued support will include updates and bug fixes as we continue to address our community's concerns and feedback, along with new content that we hope will continue to inspire the spirit of adventure and exploration."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!