Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 663 Games, Leap Studio, Maple Leaf Studio, Realm Of Ink

Action Roguelite Realm Of Ink Announced For Both PC & Consoles

663 Games revealed their latest title on the way as the action roguelite game Realm Of Ink will come to PC and consoles in 2024.

Article Summary Realm Of Ink, a new action roguelite by Leap and Maple Leaf Studios, to launch in 2024.

Players unravel their character's story, learning they are fictional and defining their fate.

Unlock new realms and face demons across four distinct themed stages in the game.

Mysterious Book Spirit and Ink Gems central to the unfolding narrative and gameplay.

Indie game developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, revealed their latest game on the way called Realm Of Ink. This is an action roguelike title in which your character discovers they are just a fictional character in someone's story. With this knowledge in mind, you can the ability to unlock new realms and force your own destiny beyond the pages of this tome. The game will be coming out sometime in 2024, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer and info below.

"During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called 'Realm of Ink,' where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives."

"You will initially play as the swordsperson Red before progressively unlocking other characters. With the help of the ancient Scriptbound Fox and the immortal power of the mysterious Fox Blood, you will defeat four Bosses to reclaim your own destiny. During the journey, the long-lost Ink Gems are rediscovered, and the truth of the Book Spirit is gradually revealed. Soon, Red and others discover that they are just fictional characters in Realm of Ink. Everything seems to be destined: the old world will collapse while a new world is forming, and the awakened spirits will reshape their true selves amidst countless cycles of destruction. From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, each of the four themed stages is distinctive. But beware, behind the beautiful scenery, there are numerous lurking demons and hidden perils. What secrets lie in the pasts of the three protagonists and several dozen NPCs? Embrace the challenges and uncover the truths!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!