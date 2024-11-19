Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Indie Game Awards
The Indie Game Awards 2024 Announces This Year's Nominees
The Indie Game Awards have revealed their full list of 2024 nominees, as the showcase will take place later this December
Article Summary
- Indie Game Awards 2024 nominees span various categories, including Game of the Year and Solo Development.
- Notable titles in the running include "1000xRESIST," "Animal Well," and Nomada Studio's "Neva."
- Categories like Best Industry Impact and Best Storyteller remain a mystery until the event night.
- The ceremony is set for December 19, 2024, promising excitement for indie game enthusiasts.
Organizers for The Indie Game Awards have revealed most of their nominees for the 2024 ceremony, set to take place a week before Christmas this year. We say most because there are a couple of categories, such as Best Industry Impact and Best Storyteller, where they won't reveal the nominees until the night of the event. In the meantime, we have the full rundown of everything announced today for you below, as the event will take place on December 19, 2024.
The Indie Game Awards 2024 Nominees
Game of the Year
- 1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客
- Animal Well, Billy Basso
- ARCO, Arco Team
- Balatro, LocalThunk
- Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson
- Lorlei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo
- Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ
- Neva, Nomada Studio
- Nine Sols, RedCandleGames
- UFO 50, Mossmouth
Solo Development
- Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield, Aerial_Knight
- Animal Well, Billy Basso
- Children of the Sun, René Rother
- Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson
- Knuckle Sandwich, Andy Brophy
- Magical Delicacy, Skaule
Women-Led Game
- Gourdlets, AuntyGames
- Keylocker, Moonana
- Love, Ghostie, Janbeh Games
- Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber, Macula Interactive
- Nightmare Kart, LWMedia
- The Crimson Diamond, Julia Minamata
Narrative
- 1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客
- ARCO, Arco Team
- Caravan SandWitch, Studio Plane Toast
- Fear The Spotlight, Cozy Game Pals
- Last Time I Saw You, Maboroshi Artworks
- Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ
Community Management
- Aggro Crab
- Black Tabby Games
- LocalThunk
- Massive Monster
- NPC Studio
- Pounce Light
Gameplay Design
- Balatro, LocalThunk
- Grunn, Sokpop Collective
- Minishoot Adventures, SoulGame Studio
- Nine Sols, RedCandleGames
- Tiny Glade, Pounce Light
- Victory Heat Rally, Skydevilpalm
Emotional Impact
- In Stars and Time, insertdisc5
- Kind Words 2, Popcannibal
- Neva, Nomada Studio
- Selfloss, Goodwin Games
- Thirsty Suitors, Outerloop Games
- Until Then, Polychroma Games
Innovation
- Cryptmaster, Paul Hart, Lee Williams, & Akupara Games
- KarmaZoo, Pastagames
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo
- ODDADA, Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffman, & Bastian Clausdorff
- Rusty's Retirement, Mister Morris Games
- UFO 50, Mossmouth
Bite-Sized Game
- Buckshot Roulette, Mike Klubnika
- Clickholding, Strange Scaffold
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, Happy Broccoli Games
- Minami Lane, Doot & Blipbloop
- Please Touch the Artwork 2, Thomas Waterzooi
- Thank Goodness You're Here, Coal Supper
Visual Design
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, Squid Shock Studios
- Crow Country, SFB Games
- Harold Halibut, Slow Bros.
- Hauntii, Moonloop Games
- The Plucky Squire, All Possible Futures
- Ultros, Hadoque
Music
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm
- Flock, Hollow Ponds
- Pacific Drive, Ironwood Studios
- The Cub, Demagog Studio
- Thrasher, Puddle Studio
- Wild Bastards, Blue Manchu
Notable Achievement in Accessibility
- Another Crab's Treasure, Aggro Crab
- Elsie, Knight Shift Games
- Periphery Synthetic, shiftBacktick
- Pine Hearts, Hyper Luminal Games
- SteamWorld Heist II, Thunderful Development
- Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure, Jasper Oprel and Indiana-Jonas
Debut Game
- Arranger, Furniture & Mattress LLC
- Lil' Guardsman, Hilltop Games
- Little Kitty, Big City, Double Dagger Studio
- Loddlenaut, Moon Lagoon
- Mullety Madjack, Hammer95
- Worldless, Noname Studios