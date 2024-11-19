Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Indie Game Awards

The Indie Game Awards 2024 Announces This Year's Nominees

The Indie Game Awards have revealed their full list of 2024 nominees, as the showcase will take place later this December

Article Summary Indie Game Awards 2024 nominees span various categories, including Game of the Year and Solo Development.

Notable titles in the running include "1000xRESIST," "Animal Well," and Nomada Studio's "Neva."

Categories like Best Industry Impact and Best Storyteller remain a mystery until the event night.

The ceremony is set for December 19, 2024, promising excitement for indie game enthusiasts.

Organizers for The Indie Game Awards have revealed most of their nominees for the 2024 ceremony, set to take place a week before Christmas this year. We say most because there are a couple of categories, such as Best Industry Impact and Best Storyteller, where they won't reveal the nominees until the night of the event. In the meantime, we have the full rundown of everything announced today for you below, as the event will take place on December 19, 2024.

The Indie Game Awards 2024 Nominees

Game of the Year

1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客

Animal Well, Billy Basso

ARCO, Arco Team

Balatro, LocalThunk

Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson

Lorlei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo

Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ

Neva, Nomada Studio

Nine Sols, RedCandleGames

UFO 50, Mossmouth

Solo Development

Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield, Aerial_Knight

Animal Well, Billy Basso

Children of the Sun, René Rother

Crypt Custodian, Kyle Thompson

Knuckle Sandwich, Andy Brophy

Magical Delicacy, Skaule

Women-Led Game

Gourdlets, AuntyGames

Keylocker, Moonana

Love, Ghostie, Janbeh Games

Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber, Macula Interactive

Nightmare Kart, LWMedia

The Crimson Diamond, Julia Minamata

Narrative

1000xRESIST, sunset visitor 斜陽過客

ARCO, Arco Team

Caravan SandWitch, Studio Plane Toast

Fear The Spotlight, Cozy Game Pals

Last Time I Saw You, Maboroshi Artworks

Mouthwashing, Wrong Organ

Community Management

Aggro Crab

Black Tabby Games

LocalThunk

Massive Monster

NPC Studio

Pounce Light

Gameplay Design

Balatro, LocalThunk

Grunn, Sokpop Collective

Minishoot Adventures, SoulGame Studio

Nine Sols, RedCandleGames

Tiny Glade, Pounce Light

Victory Heat Rally, Skydevilpalm

Emotional Impact

In Stars and Time, insertdisc5

Kind Words 2, Popcannibal

Neva, Nomada Studio

Selfloss, Goodwin Games

Thirsty Suitors, Outerloop Games

Until Then, Polychroma Games

Innovation

Cryptmaster, Paul Hart, Lee Williams, & Akupara Games

KarmaZoo, Pastagames

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, Simogo

ODDADA, Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffman, & Bastian Clausdorff

Rusty's Retirement, Mister Morris Games

UFO 50, Mossmouth

Bite-Sized Game

Buckshot Roulette, Mike Klubnika

Clickholding, Strange Scaffold

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, Happy Broccoli Games

Minami Lane, Doot & Blipbloop

Please Touch the Artwork 2, Thomas Waterzooi

Thank Goodness You're Here, Coal Supper

Visual Design

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, Squid Shock Studios

Crow Country, SFB Games

Harold Halibut, Slow Bros.

Hauntii, Moonloop Games

The Plucky Squire, All Possible Futures

Ultros, Hadoque

Music

Core Keeper, Pugstorm

Flock, Hollow Ponds

Pacific Drive, Ironwood Studios

The Cub, Demagog Studio

Thrasher, Puddle Studio

Wild Bastards, Blue Manchu

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

Another Crab's Treasure, Aggro Crab

Elsie, Knight Shift Games

Periphery Synthetic, shiftBacktick

Pine Hearts, Hyper Luminal Games

SteamWorld Heist II, Thunderful Development

Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure, Jasper Oprel and Indiana-Jonas

Debut Game

Arranger, Furniture & Mattress LLC

Lil' Guardsman, Hilltop Games

Little Kitty, Big City, Double Dagger Studio

Loddlenaut, Moon Lagoon

Mullety Madjack, Hammer95

Worldless, Noname Studios

