The Italian Navy Has Been Added To World Of Warships: Legends

This week, Wargaming revealed that the next set of ships coming to World Of Warships: Legends will be from the Italian Navy. The update is bringing in a new line of cruisers and a campaign to add to the game that will get you very familiar with the fleet. The Veni, Vidi, Vici update will let you earn the tough Italian Tier VII battleship Roma through the campaign, as French destroyers are leaving early access, and a handful of other improvements will be thrown into the mix. The update will also bring in the new collaboration with Transformers we mentioned a few weeks back, and a new system for players to manage and upgrade their camouflage. You can read more about the update below and check out the trailer and screenshots of the ships.

The new Italian nation comes with a line of Cruisers in early access and a cadre of four new commanders for players to incorporate into their fleet. The new Alberto da Giussano, Raimondo Montecuccoli, Trento, and Zara are available this update in early access, representing the core fighting cruisers of the Regia Marina during the Second World War. These cruisers are quite maneuverable and have a Smoke Generator Consumable that allows them to create concealment whenever they need it. Combined with reliable armament and torpedoes, these cruisers are ready to join battle. To reinforce the new nation, the new Veni, Vidi, Vici campaign stars the elegant Italian battleship Roma. Fast, Agile, and well-protected, the Roma is able to navigate through various threats on the high seas. Plus, her high-velocity and quickly traversing 381mm guns help her deal with even the toughest enemy vessels. The Veni, Vidi, Vici campaign will run for 5 weeks and has 100 milestones to progress through. However, Italian ships aren't the only new things coming this update.