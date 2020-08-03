The Transformers Have Come To World Of Warships

In what seems like the weirdest crossover we've seen yet in 2020 (there's still time) the Transformers are now in World Of Warships. Yes, you read that correctly, the shape-changing robots that have been raging war across the galaxy, including here on earth, have taken to fighting each other on the seas. Four ships have been transformed into special Transformer-like designs, complete with Autobots and Decepticons both at the helm. The four ships are represented by two on each side, with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee for the Autobots, and Megatron and the G1 version of Rumble. All four of them come with their respective voiced characters with catchphrases and commands to give out in the middle of a battle. Sadly, the ships don't transform, they're just painted. But this collaboration between Hasbro and Wargaming will bring in more additions to the game such as special Transformers containers, dedicated in-game tasks, combat missions, expendable camouflages, commemorative flags, patches, and many more items on the way. You can read a couple of quotes from the reveal today as well as check out the trailer.

"Generations were raised with the Transformers franchise. Starting from the 1980's animated series all the way to the latest movies, we instantly fell in love with the robot characters that captivated our imagination. Having the chance to feature them in World of Warships was a dream come true for many of us" said Philip Molodkovets, World of Warships' Executive Producer. "Our love for big, epic metal warriors is mutual! Therefore we paid special attention to bring Transformers characters to life in details and true scale, side by side with legendary warships." "We're thrilled to bring the Transformers brand to life in World of Warships through this unique collaboration" said Mark Blecher, SVP Corporate Strategy and Business Affairs at Hasbro. "Combining the might of warships and Transformers adds a whole new dimension to combat for fans of both franchises".