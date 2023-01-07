The Karters 2: Turbo Charged To Be Released In 2023 Pixel Edge Games is planning to release The Karters 2: Turbo Charged sometime in 2023 for PC and all three major consoles.

Indie developer and publisher Pixel Edge Games revealed that they will be releasing The Karters 2: Turbo Charged sometime in 2023. The game wills serve as an official sequel to the original 2018 kart racing title, as they will attempt to bring out the best elements from the previous entry and make them better with modernized mechanics. That's saying something since they openly admit they have taken the best features from two of the more well-known kart racing games on the market and blended them together for this one. Right now, the game doesn't have a confirmed release date, but we do know they're planning to release it for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. You can read more about the game below, as well as check out the latest footage from the team to see how it's shaping up.

"Get ready to experience the thrill of the race with The Karters 2: Turbo Charged! The game brings together the best features of Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, and adds a multitude of unique and new elements for an unforgettable racing experience on Steam and Steam Deck. Choose from a variety of killer weapons to take down your opponents and emerge victorious in intense local or global multiplayer races. With a selection of thrilling maps to choose from, you'll need to outsmart your rivals to claim the top spot on the podium. Gather your friends and see who has what it takes to be the ultimate karting champion in The Karters 2! This is a complete reboot of the original game from 2018, and we've spent over four years carefully crafting every aspect from scratch to bring you the most exhilarating kart racing game on Steam & Steam Deck platform. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the track, there's something for everyone!"