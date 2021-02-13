The King Of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match Comes To PS4

SNK has released a special digital version of The King Of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, giving PS4 players a chance to get it. A remake of KOF 2002, this version of the game features 66 fighters spanning a plethora of previous entries as well as new faces to deal with. At the time of its release, this was, by far, one of the best fighting titles the PS2 had to offer, and there's a great debate to be made as to whether the PS2 or Dreamcast version is better. This Unlimited Match version was made in 2009 and was made available on Xbox Live Arcade where it earned more praise, but we haven't seen much of it since. Now you're getting probably the most optimized and updated version of the game available now for PS4 owners. You can download the game right now for $15 or wait for the physical version which will run you $25.

The King Of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match features updated rollback netcode that greatly reduces online lag during matches. Players are able to tweak settings in order to improve their online experiences. KOF 2002 UM includes online features that allow players to study their matches and learn from their mistakes. These include the ability to rewatch one's 10 most recent online matches, options that enable win/loss counters, and cooldowns to prevent rematching after a quick bout. Choose between "Rank Match," where battle results are shared and ranked online, and "Player Match," where fans can set their own versus battle settings. Fight to become the true King of Players on the international stage! The world is yours! In addition to the original cast of KOF 2002, a host of returning characters from previous installments of "The Nests Chronicles," hidden characters, and an exclusive character called "Nameless" join the tournament for the largest character roster in KOF history. Every demo screen, cutscene, and winning screen has been completely overhauled. Furthermore, the game's soundtrack has been remastered for even more intense matches. Along with the new moves and special moves specially created for this title, plenty of old moves return in KOF 2002 UM. Moreover, the game's mechanics and characters' abilities have been redesigned. All the Desperation Moves in KOF 2002 UM can now be cancelled anytime via the "MAX Mode" system. The "MAX 2" ultimate moves are even more flashy and easier to use.