Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, Street Fighter 6, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: street fighter, The King Of Fighters

The King Of Fighters AllStar Reveals New Street Fighter 6 Crossover

Capcom and Netmarble partner up again to bring the characters of Street Fighter 6 over to The King Of Fighters AllStar again.

Article Summary Netmarble launches a Street Fighter 6 event in The King Of Fighters AllStar.

New fighters Guile, Jamie, and Juri Han join the King of Fighters AllStar roster.

Special events include Collab Boss Showdown and the iconic “Smash the Car” minigame.

Enjoy real-time 3v3 battles in Collab Dream Match with crossover characters.

Netmarble has revealed a new crossover event for The King Of Fighters AllStar as they partnered with Capcom again for a new Street Fighter 6 event. Three new characters will enter the game as players will be able to jump into the fight as Guile, Jamie, and Jiuri Han, all of whom have their own styles and fighting types balanced out to bring a little something different to the game. We have more info on all three below, as well as info on the event for this collab, which is live today.

The King Of Fighters AllStar x Street Fighter 6

Guile is a Yellow element, defense type fighter – his leader skill increases the ATK of all fighters and increases ATK even more when defeating enemies. His Special Skill deals Bleed damage equal to the number of attacks upon landing the Blast skill for a certain time. Jamie is a Purple element, attack type fighter. His Leader skill increases the ATK of all Purple element fighters, and his Special skill decreases the skill cooldown for a certain time, while increasing ATK speed and decreasing skill cooldown when conditions are met. Juri Han is a Purple element, balance-type fighter. Her Leader skill also increases the ATK of Purple element fighters, while her Special skill decreases the DEF and increases DMG on the target when landing her Active Skill. There are a number of special events commemorating this dream collaboration, as well, which might be familiar to Street Fighter fans.

Collab Boss Showdown: Players will take on Guile, earning rewards for clearing the level, including special Collab items from the Street Fighter franchise.

Players will take on Guile, earning rewards for clearing the level, including special Collab items from the Street Fighter franchise. Collab Special Mini Game "Smash the Car": Featuring a popular minigame from the Street Fighter franchise, players can choose one of three levels to enter the game and smash a car within the time limit.

Featuring a popular minigame from the Street Fighter franchise, players can choose one of three levels to enter the game and smash a car within the time limit. Collab Dream Match: Players can enjoy a 3v3 battle in real time with various Collab Fighters. This is gonna be a battle to remember – go for broke!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!