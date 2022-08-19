The Last Season For Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launches This Wednesday

As we slowly make our way to Modern Warfare 2, we bid farewell to Call Of Duty: Vanguard with its final season tied to Warzone. Honestly, this final season feels a little bittersweet and chaotic as we're closing out the final season with a bit of chaos. As you can see with the notes down below, this final season is all over the place with additions to New York City, basically abandoning the entire setting at the end of World War II. So if you were holding out hope that Vanguard wasn't a placeholder title to get to the one they were REALLY excited for, now you know. Warzone's part in all this feels like content that is on par with what they've been doing for the past year. We say embrace the chaos and enjoy what's left of this CoD title while you can. You can read the full season notes here.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Volcanic Activity at Caldera: Ominous seismic activity is occurring at the Peak. Avoid the lava flowing at your feet and watch for molten rocks shooting sky-high and back down to earth again.

New Caldera Gulag, Lighting Changes. Get back into the match with the new volcanic-themed Gulag inspired by an old favorite. Plus, experience new skies and lighting updates across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Ominous seismic activity is occurring at the Peak. Avoid the lava flowing at your feet and watch for molten rocks shooting sky-high and back down to earth again. New Caldera Gulag, Lighting Changes. Get back into the match with the new volcanic-themed Gulag inspired by an old favorite. Plus, experience new skies and lighting updates across Caldera and Rebirth Island. New Tools and Opportunities: Trigger the Doomsday Station and defend your position to earn a unique cosmetic reward along with powerful in-game items. Up your game with the Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Box, and Rage Serum.

Trigger the Doomsday Station and defend your position to earn a unique cosmetic reward along with powerful in-game items. Up your game with the Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Box, and Rage Serum. Defend or Sabotage Caldera: Compete in the limited-time mode, Operation: Last Call, inspired by Search and Destroy, featuring different outcomes based on your match results. Choose your side in the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event and earn rewards for participating. Call Of Duty: Vanguard New Maps: Beheaded, Fortress. Take up position inside Lady Liberty's head in the small post-apocalyptic New York City landscape of Beheaded, and battle in a desert graveyard featuring the remains of old ships in Fortress.

Take up position inside Lady Liberty's head in the small post-apocalyptic New York City landscape of Beheaded, and battle in a desert graveyard featuring the remains of old ships in Fortress. Round-Based Zombies Finale: "The Archon." The epic conclusion of Vanguard Zombies is here in the latest round-based experience featuring a familiar hunting ground, new narrative quest and side quests, new Dark Aether story revelations, and the final showdown with Kortifex the Deathless himself.