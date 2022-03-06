The Last Spell Reveals Soundtrack In Latest Dev Diary

The Arcade Crew has released a new developer diary this week in which they chat about the killer soundtrack for The Last Spell. As the game continues to live in Early Access on Steam, the team is slowly making additions and improvements to it for the eventual full release. One of those additions came in the form of music for the game, as the new video down below talks about the game's soundtrack along with the composer The Algorithm. It's an interesting look into what they decided to make the mood of the game. What's more, you can buy it right now off Bandcamp for $7 if you want to delve deeper into the music after checking out the video. No word yet as to when the game's official release date will be.

The Last Spell challenges players to master deeply rewarding combat as they lead a squad of hardened heroes defending the world's remaining Haven. Faced with hordes of relentless monsters charging from a mysterious, toxic mist enveloping the world, commanders must strategically leverage each warrior to survive brutal, all-out onslaughts against their sanctuary while improving defenses and upgrading the buildings behind them. Parties are unrestrained by classes, allowing players extensive control as they build unstoppable fighters through versatile weapons, perks, and skills. The Last Spell's action remains snappy despite its depth in party management and optimization; warriors can focus on slaying their unending foes instead of pouring over spreadsheets or volumes of narration. Surviving The Last Spell's flood of varied enemies is difficult, but the challenge never feels unfair or insurmountable, and a strong sense of progression keeps defeat from feeling like failure. Should a party succumb to the mist's hellish creatures, jumping into a new round takes seconds, and players return to the frontlines with a better understanding of how to avoid past blunders. Each session brings fresh trials through procedurally generated enemy waves along with different weapons and gear loadouts, making The Last Spell feel like a true test of a strategist's ability to adapt and overcome anything.