Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: dune, monopoly, Monopoly: Dune

The Latest Addition To The Line Of Monopoly Titles Takes You To Dune

The spice must flow, even on Boardwalk Avenue, as The Op has revealed the latest version of Monopoly heads to the world of Dune.

The latest version of Monopoly from The Op brings the spice to your table as you head into the world of Dune. Officially being called Monopoly: Dune, this will take the classic game of real estate and turn it into an all-out war in the desert, as you will buy, sell, and trade influence with characters of different factions. Including Paul, Emperor Shaddam, and Princess Irulan. Everything in the game has been customized to fit the most recent film, as you can see from the images here, so it's perfect for anyone obsessed with the latest incarnation of the franchise. We have more info below, as its available now via their online shop.

"Developed in collaboration with The Op Games, Gale Force Nine, and Genuine Entertainment, Monopoly: Dune offers players an opportunity to navigate the treacherous sands of Arrakis, buying, selling, and trading influence with iconic characters from the Dune universe, including Paul, Emperor Shaddam, Princess Irulan, and more. The game features custom tokens inspired by items from the film, such as the Hunter Seeker and Gom Jabbar, adding an extra layer of immersion to the gameplay. Outsmart the twists of Fate and the intricacies of Politics to become the ultimate spice seeker and secure victory! This exciting addition to Legendary's merchandise collection promises hours of entertainment and engagement for Dune enthusiasts and board game aficionados alike."

"Monopoly: Dune is the latest product of the long-standing collaboration between Legendary, GF9, and Genuine. Managing their master tabletop gaming program since 2018, this team has curated a growing library of best-selling, award-winning games from best-in-class publishers, collectively selling millions of units worldwide and earning over 20 top industry awards, including Best Thematic Board Game, Best Card Game, Best Roleplaying Game, Best Supplement, Best Expansion, Best Writing, Expert Game of the Year, and Table-top Game of the Year."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!