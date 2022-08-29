Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Updated Pre-Order Benefits

Activision revealed more details today about the updated pre-order bonuses for those getting Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The company updated the Vault Edition of the game as they have packed it with some additional goodies that will improve your own personal experience with the game and make you look like a terror going into the battlefield. They also updated the Season One Battle Pass and what will be included with that package if you decide to purchase it. We have the quick details below, but the finer details can be read on their blog.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition: Full game, all listed rewards, Open Beta and Campaign Early Access

Red Team 141 – receive four classic Multiplayer Operators on day One and during the Open Beta – Ghost, Farah, Price and Soap

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault – Get the right tools for the toughest missions; available to use during the Open Beta

Battle Pass (for one season) and 50 Tier Skips

Ghost Legacy Pack – a dozen skins for the iconic Operator, 10 tactical weapon blueprints, 20+ free items for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone, and 10 assault rifle weapon blueprints

In-Game Store Bonus – 10 hours of Double XP tokens, 10 hours Double Weapon XP Tokens at launch

Final Judgement Bundle – all digital preorders get immediate access to the Final Judgement Bundle for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Standard PC and Cross-Gen Digital Editions: Full game, early access to the Open Beta and Campaign

