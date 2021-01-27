The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Has Been Delayed To 2022

Interesting news this evening for The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum as the game has been pushed back into 2022. The news came about when Daedalic Entertainment revealed today that they have entered into a new co-publishing and distribution agreement over the game with NACON. Which on the surface, doesn't really make a ton of sense as to why they're doing it since Daedalic seemed quite capable of handling all of this by themselves. The only word we really got on the matter beyond the announcement from both companies is that "The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-Earth Enterprises". We'll see if it has much impact on development as a whole, which we're guessing took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But right now the game is still on track to be released on PC and all three major consoles.

Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord Of The Rings. He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol. While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum's quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood. Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways. The decisions you make and the way you play have a direct influence on Gollum's personality: Always struggling between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, it is up to you to decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol. One mind, two egos – you decide!