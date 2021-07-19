The Many Forms Of Buu In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. Now, the latest Secret Rare reveal included Majin Buu. Cross Spirits has now been shown to also focus on this intense final saga of Dragon Ball Z, with new cards revealed featuring Buu in all of his powerful forms.

In a previous installment of this preview series, I showed the form of Majin Buu colloquially known as Fat Buu. That wasn't the lovable Buu who would later join the gang, going on to piss off Beerus to nearly apocalyptic results by eating all of the pudding in Dragon Ball Super. No, the Fat Buu seen so far in Cross Spirits was the original form of Buu that Majin Vegeta gave his life to defeat. Later in that arc, Buu would split into two forms: the good Buu (which retained the appearance of Fat Buu and would become a hero) and the Evil Buu, pictured to the left. This card, a Rare, is among my favorites we've seen so far.

The other two forms of Buu are Super Buu. The Super Buu in the middle Uncommon card showcases Buu having absorbed Piccolo, while the Buu in the Super Rare card to the right is Buu after absorbing Mystic Gohan.