The McLaren 570S Will Be Returning To Rocket League

For those of you who enjoy having some really amazing cars added to Rocket League, you're going to get your wish on one very soon. Psyonix revealed today that they are bringing back one of the more requested cars into the lineup as players will have a chance to get their hands on the McLaren 570S. The car was once available in the game a couple of years ago and was one of the biggest selling items from the shop as people absolutely love the design. This is the first time the car will be added back to the roster of vehicles since the game went free-to-play. Along with the car, you'll also be getting a banner for your profile, if you decide to pick this up. We have more details on the car and everything that comes with it for you below, along with a trailer to show it off in action.

The new McLaren 570S Pack marks the first return of the 570S since Rocket League went free to play and will also include a brand new Silver Decal for the Car. The McLaren 570S Pack will be available in the Item Shop for 2000 Credits and players that already own the 570S can purchase the Upgrade Pack for 900 Credits to get the McLaren 570S Decal (Silver Painted), McLaren 570S Wheel (Silver Painted), and McLaren III Player Banner. The McLaren 570S Pack and Upgrade Pack will be available from May 27 until June 2. In addition, a McLaren Avatar Border can be claimed for free beginning May 27. The items featured in the pack are: McLaren 570S Car

Unique Engine Audio

McLaren 570S Decal (Silver Painted)

McLaren 570S Wheel

McLaren 570S Wheel (Silver Painted)

McLaren I Player Banner

McLaren II Player Banner

McLaren III Player Banner