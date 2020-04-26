The Next MechWarrior 5 DLC Is Delayed But Will Get More Content

Piranha Games announced this past week that the upcoming DLC pack from MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be delayed. You can read part of the announcement below as the company revealed that they didn't want to compromise the plans they had for the DLC by trying to meet the April release date. So instead, they chose to delay the DLC to give you the best product possible. What's more, rather than just keeping it for what they were planning, they're going to expand the DLC as well. You can read more about the changes coming to the MechWarrior 5 DLC above.

Over the last 3 months, the team has been hard at work building our first DLC pack. Our original goal was to release a content pack that included a robust Career Mode targeted for April release.

Soon after we started playing our initial revision of career mode we realized that it wasn't the career mode we really wanted to make but instead we were making compromises driven by our April deadline. The team was often debating new features that just didn't fit into the schedule but felt as though they would add additional depth and interest that players really would want for a free form exploration of the Inner Sphere. After some reflection, we decided that we should delay the release to incorporate these features and we adjusted our estimates to a June release.

Shortly after we made these adjustments the world changed and we've had to readjust to a new work from home policy. As a result of all these changes, it's unlikely that we'll be releasing the enhanced career mode DLC in the first half of this year. Rest assured, the team is hard at work making an even more expansive career mode, with even more mechs, weapons, equipment, missions, biomes and some surprises we hope you'll like.