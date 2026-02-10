Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Launches Advent of Bogomolova

The Outlast Trials has a new seasonal update available starting today, as the Advent of Bogomolova is underway with new content

Limited-time event rewards and cosmetics available via the Event Catalog until March 10.

Two new MK-Challenges and new Routine Therapies release through March for fresh gameplay.

Join-in-progress feature returns, plus exclusive rewards for the two-year anniversary event.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels launched the latest seasonal update for The Outlast Trials, as Season 5.1 is underway. Known as the Advent of Bogomolova, the new limited-time event brings holy huntress Sister Liliya from the luxurious Resort to the Sinyala Facility. The "Recover the Amulet" variator will add new rewards for those who retrieve all of the mannequins' amulets within the Trial, along with other content to explore. We have the full details below for you to check out, along with the launch trailer.

The Outlast Trials – Season 5.1: Advent of Bogomolova

The Advent of Bogomolva brings with it a new Limited-Time Catalog, available for the duration of the event. Players can spend their acquired Event Tokens in the Advent of Bogomolova Catalog to unlock exclusive cosmetics available until March 10. Once the Limited-Time Event ends, the Catalog will be removed and any unused Event Tokens will be forfeited. Be sure to spend your Tokens before March 10! As well, Season 5.1 will add two new MK-Challenges and two new Routine Therapies, the latter of which will debut after the conclusion of the Limited-Time Event.

MK-Challenge: Eliminate The Legacy

Indoctrination is the sunlight that raises future generations. If you show the children how to learn, fostering a future of zealous factotums, we will let you out.

MK-Challenge: Flatten The Foreman

Breach deeper into the factory where time brings new dangers. Murkoff is teaching you sabotage and strategy: work smart, or suffer the consequences

New Routine Therapies

DEADLOCK – SECURITY LOCKDOWN – The Trial is under full lockdown. You are issued two lockpicks to progress. Active surveillance cameras will administer shocks if detected. Taking place March 10th to 17th

BURNOUT – FIRE AND ICE PROTOCOL – Locate heat sources to maintain warmth, but extinguishing them is required to progress. Choose carefully. Taking place March 17th to 24th



2-Year Anniversary

In honour of The Outlast Trials celebrating the two-year anniversary of its initial launch, Murkoff is treating all reagents to several gifts: exclusive rewards that can be acquired by completing a special set of tasks, available from February 10th to March 24th.

Join Trials in Progress

Season 5.1 also includes the relaunch of the Join-In-Progress feature, which allows Reagents to enter Trials that have already commenced. Now Reagents have more control over the feature: party leaders can decide to enable or disable join-in-progress before launching any Trial, and all Regents join Trials in progress or groups in formation via the Group Finder.

