The Outlast Trials Releases New Geister Limited-Time Event

The Outlast Trials has a new event taking place in time for Halloween, as the new limited-time Geister event is underway now

Face haunting experiments inspired by real brainwashing studies from the 1950s and ‘60s.

Unravel challenges, solve puzzles, and survive psychotic killers in co-op challenges.

Earn Event Tokens and unlock exclusive cosmetics with PROGRAM GEISTER's tasks and rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has released a special limited-time event in The Outlast Trials just in time for Halloween, where they introduce Geister to the game. Based on some IRL experiments, you and your teammates will be at the center of an experiment by the scientists at the Murkoff Corporation, who are testing new hallucinatory therapies on the completely-willing volunteer participants of PROGRAM GEISTER. We have more detail and a trailer here as the event is now live.

The Outlast Trials – Geister

Based on the real-world brainwashing experiments that took place in Montréal in the 1950's and '60s, The Outlast Trials features multiplayer co-operative escape room-style tests in an underground psychiatric facility that give way to twisted nightmares. With up to four players, complete tasks and solve puzzles while evading the psychotic killers that lurk within the facility.

New MK-Challenge "Eliminate the Past" – Shred documents detailing Murkoff's history of war crimes to secure your escape.

Shred documents detailing Murkoff's history of war crimes to secure your escape. Improved Jumpscares – When your sanity wanes, receive a visit from the Skinner Man…

When your sanity wanes, receive a visit from the Skinner Man… New PROGRAM GEISTER Variators: EXTRACT ORGAN SAMPLES. Find deceased Reagents and extract organ samples for analysis. HALLUCINATIONS? Are they side effects from Murkoff's therapies, or is something more nefarious at play? MORE IMPOSTERS. More Imposters in the Trial: Violent adversaries that look like your teammates and mimic their nameplates. NO PLAYER NAMES. Player names are hidden, making Imposters more potent and harder to detect. (Intensive and Psychosurgery Difficulties) ENRAGED ENEMIES. Enemies are on high alert! (Intensive and Psychosurgery Difficulties)

New Tasks: Tasks are divided into two parts, with each task rewarding Event Tokens, Stamps, and a random Geister item. Complete Part 1 of the Geister tasks to unlock Part 2.

Tasks are divided into two parts, with each task rewarding Event Tokens, Stamps, and a random Geister item. Complete Part 1 of the Geister tasks to unlock Part 2. New Sleep Room Minigame: Tennis, the first digital video game created by Murkoff and offered exclusively to facility residents.

Tennis, the first digital video game created by Murkoff and offered exclusively to facility residents. New "GEISTER" Event Catalog: With event currency earned during PROGRAM GEISTER, players can unlock unique cosmetics for their Reagents and their sleep chambers

