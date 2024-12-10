Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: red barrels, The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials Reveals New Gameplay For Project Breach

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Outlast Trials - Project Breach, as the next update to the game arrives today

Article Summary Experience new gameplay in 'The Outlast Trials' with fresh challenges and environments in Project Breach.

Uncover the story of asylum escapee Amelia Collier battling the Murkoff Corporation's dark experiments.

Master new player abilities and confront enemies like The Molotov amid diverse and chilling settings.

Engage in a limited-time Winter Kills event, introducing unique rewards and frosty Trial variations.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels has revealed the official gameplay trailer for The Outlast Trials' latest update, Project Breach. The trailer gives you about a three-minute look into the content you'll be able to play, including introducing the story of asylum escapee Amelia Collier, a new Trial, a new environment, a new enemy, and a new player ability. We have the details below and the trailer above as the content goes live today.

The Outlast Trials – Project Breach

Project Breach marks a new beginning for The Outlast Trials, introducing new story elements, gameplay features, and challenges for players as one of the Murkoff Corporation's captives, Amelia Collier, begins to fight back. Introducing Amelia Collier | Fueled by grief, Amelia is determined to bring down the Murkoff Corporation and put a stop to their twisted experiments.

New Trial: "Pleasure the Prosecutor"

"Pleasure the Prosecutor" New Environment: "Downtown," featuring murderous mobster Franco and his teeth-filled shotgun.

"Downtown," featuring murderous mobster Franco and his teeth-filled shotgun. New MK-Challenges Reunite the Family: The nuclear family is the societal ideal. Release the orphan from the shackles of the state and reunite him with mother and father. Deface the Futtermans: Childhood memories are the stagnation that impede your growth. Put away the childish things that clutter your mind.

New Player Ability: The Jammer Rig is a versatile tool designed to disable electronic devices. Perfect for strategic players, this Rig focuses on disrupting the Trial environment while securing extra loot for you and your teammates.

Perfect for strategic players, this Rig focuses on disrupting the Trial environment while securing extra loot for you and your teammates. New Story Ending: Set in the Republic of Congo

Set in the Republic of Congo New Enemy: The Molotov: This cunning enemy wields a powerful ranged weapon, hurling Molotov Cocktails that explode on impact, creating dangerous zones of fire.

This cunning enemy wields a powerful ranged weapon, hurling Molotov Cocktails that explode on impact, creating dangerous zones of fire. New Limited-Time Event: Winter Kills, with new rewards and Trial variations: COLLECT THE GIFTS: Collect all the gifts in the Trial to earn extra rewards. COLD SNAP: The Trial environment is sporadically filled with piercing cold air. Hide to survive. FROST MINES: Gas mines have been replaced with frost mines.

Winter Kills, with new rewards and Trial variations:

