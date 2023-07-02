Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus Worldwide, LCB Game Studio, The Pixel Pulps Collection

The Pixel Pulps Collection Announced For Switch & PlayStation

Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake, and Bahnsen Knights will all be sold together as one title in The Pixel Pulps Collection later this year.

Indie game publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer LCB Game Studio revealed The Pixel Pulps Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. This is basically a 3-in-1 collection of their titles mixed together, so you get the best of everything under one game, as you'll be able to play Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake, and Bahnsen Knights. The collection will be out sometime in Q4 2023, with physical editions being provided by Funstock. We got more info and the trailer below.

"Await the midnight hour (you know, the time when getting up to turn on the lights seems a tremendous, terrifying task) and sink into The Pixel Pulps Collection's three bite-size, self-contained stories set in the same universe. Mothmen 1966, Varney Lake, and Bahnsen Knights all feature paranormal investigator Lou Hill as a window into the anthology. Each title features branching narratives with puzzles and mini-games, such as Mothmen 1966's Impossible Solitaire, and characters that speak up to help with particularly devious brain-teasers so the focus can remain on the chilling tales."

"The Pixel Pulps Collection features the debut of Bahnsen Knights, with digital release dates to be announced later. Discover a world of religious fanatics who perform 'route exorcisms' on highways while biblical storms rip across the county. As undercover agent Boulder, follow cult leader Toni as he preaches about Hell not being below the earth but above. Discover the fate of the last agent on the job, Cupra, and why Lou Hill's locked in a trunk."

"See where the horror began in, Mothmen 1966, where a young couple, a gas station attendant, and Lou encounter red-eyed cryptids appearing amidst the Leonid Meteor Shower and men in black ask impossible questions with seemingly no sensible answer. Sink those fangs into Varney Lake, where Lou Hill must get to the bottom of three kids' supposed encounter with a vampire, piecing together clues and testimony from the now-adult Jimmy and Christine…and what happened to Doug?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!