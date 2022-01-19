The Power Plant Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Power Plant Event begins today in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this Helioptile-focused event.

Here is a breakdown of the Power Plant event in Pokémon GO along with tips and commentary.

Date & time: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 10 AM to Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 10 PM local time. This is quite a long event, but note that there is set to be a Team GO Rocket switch-up five days in, so this will be a dynamic one.

Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 10 AM to Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 10 PM local time. This is quite a long event, but note that there is set to be a Team GO Rocket switch-up five days in, so this will be a dynamic one. New species drop: Helioptile will be arriving. Now, it is much more uncommon these days that we get a species that needs a stone to evolve, which is likely why we haven't seen a Kalos Stone like we saw with the Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone. Helioptile will indeed use a stone to evolve though: the Sun Stone. Be sure to save up some of those and if you don't have one, now is the time to get to work on re-upping your bag.

Helioptile will be arriving. Now, it is much more uncommon these days that we get a species that needs a stone to evolve, which is likely why we haven't seen a Kalos Stone like we saw with the Sinnoh Stone and Unova Stone. Helioptile will indeed use a stone to evolve though: the Sun Stone. Be sure to save up some of those and if you don't have one, now is the time to get to work on re-upping your bag. Wild spawns: Magnemite – Shiny capable Grimer – Shiny capable Voltorb – Shiny capable Electabuzz – Shiny capable Porygon – Shiny capable Trubbish – Shiny capable Helioptile Electrode (rare spawn) Jolteon (rare spawn) – Shiny capable

Field Research task encounters: Magnemite – Shiny capable Voltorb – Shiny capable Electrike – Shiny capable Joltik Helioptile Alolan Grimer (rare task) – Shiny capable Trubbish (rare task) – Shiny capable Emolga (rare task)

Raids: Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's Raid Rotation tomorrow right here at Bleeding Cool along with tips about whether or not certain species are worth raiding.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's Raid Rotation tomorrow right here at Bleeding Cool along with tips about whether or not certain species are worth raiding. Event's Story: Niantic writes: "Spark's intuition leads him to believe that the final mechanism of the door requires Electric-type Pokémon to power it. Work with Spark to catch Pokémon as he makes progress toward unlocking the final mechanism of the mysterious door located at the historical cave site. In this event inspired by the power plants found in the Kanto and Kalos regions, you'll be able to catch Pokémon like Magnemite, Voltorb, and Helioptile!"

Niantic writes: