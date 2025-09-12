Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super People, Wonder People

The Revamped Version Of Super People Returns Next Week

After going through a heavy revamp provess, Super People will be returning to Steam, as the game arrives in Early Access next week

Article Summary Super People returns to Steam Early Access on September 18, 2025, with major reworks and new features.

The battle royale gameplay has been revamped, with a complete balance overhaul for classes and weapons.

A brand-new Ninja class joins the game, offering unique combat skills and increased tactical options.

Dual-layered anti-cheat system ensures fair competition and a better experience for all players.

Indie game developer and publisher Wonder People have confirmed they are bringing the game Super People back to Early Access next week. The team put the game through a heavy rework, including a revamped take on their battle royale gameplay, a new Ninja class, more weapons and character adjustments, and an anti-cheat system. The new version of the game will arrive in Early Access on September 18, 2025, on PC via Steam. We have more details from the developers below.

Super People – 2025 Early Access

The upcoming Early Access version has been developed based on feedback from the June Closed Beta Test to revive the core fun and restore the feeling of the "original Super People." The original PvP system has undergone a complete rebalancing of characters and weapons, along with system improvements designed to heighten the intensity and strategic depth of combat. Super People is a battle royale game in which players select from a roster of super-soldier characters, each with unique class abilities, and compete for survival. With specialized skills and tactical individuality, each class influences the outcome through both team-based cooperation and personal strategic choices. The Early Access version aims to deliver players a broader range of strategic options and a more immersive gameplay experience.

A brand-new class, Ninja, will also join the battlefield. Offering swift mobility and equipped with combat skills that utilize a longsword and throwing stars, the Ninja introduces a distinctive playstyle and presents new strategic possibilities that set it apart from the game's existing classes. In addition, a reinforced dual-layered anti-cheat system has been implemented to actively block hackers and illegal programs, ensuring all players can compete in a fair environment.

A Wonder People representative stated, "The return of Super People is not just an update, but the result of redefining the essence of the game based on player feedback. Following the EA launch, we will continue to release new content updates and operate with a community-first approach to engage closely with players worldwide."

