Dead Weight Releases New Prologue Available on Steam

You can play the opening Prologue for the upcoming strategy roguelike RPG Dead Weight ahead of the game's launch sometime in 2026

Roguelike strategy RPG set on a pirate airship in a mysterious steampunk world full of adventure.

Master tiny turn-based battlefields, upgrade your ship, and train a diverse crew of four characters.

Fight Ancient Gods, explore uncharted islands, and experience deep replayability with unique classes.

Indie game developer Klukva Games and publisher Spaghetti Cat have released a special Prologue for their upcoming game, Dead Weight. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a rougelike strategy RPG title in which you'll set sail on a pirate airship, raiding different islands and having various adventures across a steampunk world. The Prologue is available through the Playtest they are offering up on Steam you just need to sign up for it. Meanwhile, check out the latest trailer showing off more of the game.

Dead Weight

A marvelous steampunk adventure awaits you in the roguelite world of Dead Weight. Board a flying ship, stock up on fuel, hire a trusty crew and get ready to explore dangerous islands and fight the Ancient Gods in turn-based combat. Unlock new skills, characters, get stronger and uncover the darkest secrets of this world. Dead Weight gives players the opportunity to choose or create unique classes, explore diverse regions, and engage in challenging turn-based battles inspired by Into the Breach and Final Fantasy Tactics. With procedurally generated worlds and deep skill trees for four distinct characters, the game offers strong replayability and strategic depth.

