The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Releases Chapter Six Dive into a ton of new content for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as Netmarble has released Chapter Six for the game.

Netmarble has released Chapter Six for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as players now have access to some new content. The mobile game has received a ton of new additions this time around, as the update revolves around Ragnarok. (Man, can we get ONE game that doesn't make a Ragnarok update?) The chapter adds a new original story, a newly added character, a beast battle, several events, and more. We got the details and trailers below, as this is available once you update the game.

"The Ragnarok Chapter 6 game update travels to the world of Norse mythology. Players will experience several exciting stories, including encounters with the Dvergrs that dwell in Nidavellir, battle against Art of War Tyr, and more. Artifact Cards, Diamonds, and growth materials are rewarded by clearing the chapter. In addition, a total of 4 new Holy Relics are added, including Holy Relics for Fairy King Harlequin, Fraudrin of 'Selflessness,' Melascula of 'Faith,' and Zeldris of 'Piety.' A new Demonic Beast Battle Nidhoggr is now available, where players engage in a fight against the colossal dragon Nidhoggr while riding on a large airship. The battle includes 3 phases where the goal is to decrease the Demon Gauge. Materials for Holy Relics can be earned upon clearing. 3 out of 4 new Holy Relics, such as Fraudrin of 'Selflessness,' Melascula of 'Faith,' and Zeldris of 'Piety' can be obtained upon clearing Demonic Beast Battle Nidhoggr. To celebrate this game update, players can participate in several new events and obtain special rewards:"

Ragnarok Special Pick-up Draw: Players can earn the newly added hero [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja as well as other Ragnarok heroes included in the draw line-up. An SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages and [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja is guaranteed at 600 mileages.

Players can earn the newly added hero [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja as well as other Ragnarok heroes included in the draw line-up. An SSR hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages and [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja is guaranteed at 600 mileages. Ragnarok Special Check-in Event: Upon check-in, rewards and materials needed to create one Holy Relic will be provided during a 14 day period.

Upon check-in, rewards and materials needed to create one Holy Relic will be provided during a 14 day period. Ragnarok Bingo Event: Players obtain event items playing Bingo, including a costume for new hero Freyja, Ragnarok Artifact Card Pack, and growth materials.

Players obtain event items playing Bingo, including a costume for new hero Freyja, Ragnarok Artifact Card Pack, and growth materials. Step-up Mission Event: Ragnarok Card Pack and growth materials can be earned upon clearing the mission of each step.