The Sidemen Have Joined the DreamHack Stockholm Lineup

Joining the lineup of programming for DreamHack Stockholm this November, The Sidemen have been announced as part of the lineup

Organizers for DreamHack Stockholm have confirmed a new addition to the lineup this week, as The Sidemen will join the event this November. This is basically a chance for those who are attending the event in person to not just see a showcase featuring three of them but to actually compete against them live on stage. Simon, Harry, and Josh will all be in attendance at the event from November 22-24 in Stockholm, Sweden, giving you a chance to play against them in EA Sports FC 25. Not only that, they will actively be roaming the floors across all three days, creating content as they go and check out several events, interacting with people for livestreams and future videos. We have a few more details about what they'll be doing below, as you can currently snag tickets to do a meet and greet with them while they're around.

The Sidemen Come To DreamHack Stockholm

Sidemen Simon (Miniminter), Harry (W2S), and Josh (Zerkaa) will host a special EA Sports FC 25 competition on the Main Stage, where fans will challenge the crew in 3v3 show matches for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Prior to show matches, fans can visit the festival's Meet & Greet area to take photos and collect signatures from the trio of creators. These legendary YouTube creators have conquered the internet, and now, they bring that same unstoppable energy to the festival.

Not only will you have the chance to challenge them in EA FC25 on the main stage but you'll have a chance to meet and greet them too! Do note it is first come, first serve for both activities. We'd love for everyone to be able to meet the trio but there just won't be enough hours in the day! Ultimate ticket holders enjoy a fast track for meet and greet.

