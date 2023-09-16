Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Reveals New Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack

The Sims 4 will give players a new set of options for cooking and making all sorts of special food with the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack.

The Sims 4 players will be getting some culinary additions to the game soon as Electronic Arts and Maxis reveal the Home Chef Hustle Stuff Pack. The pack will give you a series of new options that go from the average kitchen accommodations all the way to master-class chef items that you'd probably only use in specific situations. All of this has been designed to bring you more options for content and help you excel at being the best chef around. We have a snippet of the latest blog for you below, as it will go on sale for $10 on September 28 for all platforms.

"Small appliances can deliver big results in the kitchen! With a brand new Stand Mixer (side note: Sims can eat edible cookie dough straight from the prepped ingredients jar), Waffle Maker, and Countertop Pizza Oven, your Sims can invite family and/or friends over for a three-course heart-shaped waffle brunch, lunch or a night of homemade pizzas. Speaking of pizza, show off your Sims' sleek, modern pizza oven with new recipes inspired by traditional Italian flavors. Your Sims will become pizza pros, chopping toppings and tossing dough before sliding an unfinished pizza into the oven."

"Not a fan a 'za? Not to worry! You'll have new focaccia bread recipes to experiment with too. We've added so many recipes over the years, and it's a little trickier to find what you want. To support you in your Sims' culinary quests, we have added filters so you can find the meal you are looking for in a fraction of the time in the free base game update coming alongside this pack. That is not the only thing we have added in the base game update… did anyone say #freethecupcakes? You can now cook cupcakes in your own oven!"

