The Thaumaturge Releases New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game The Thaumaturge, showing off more of the gameplay on the way.

11 Bit Studios and developer Fool's Theory has released an all-new trailer this week for The Thaumaturge, showing off more of the gameplay. The game was barely announced early this past week as we now know the company is working on this story-heavy isometric RPG with an unknown release window, and within record time, we now have a look at how the game will work. To a degree, as it's only one minute long. Enjoy the trailer below!

"The year is 1905. Warsaw lives under the yoke of imperial Russian tsardom. Its inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests: Russian soldiers, Jewish merchants, Polish townspeople, and more. Despite the circumstances, the city is a buzzing metropolis, where one can attend a breathtaking party with the high society, and later get robbed in one of the dark alleys of the Praga district. A city of great hopes and dreams on one hand and dark desires on the other. In this world, a force that cannot be ignored are Thaumaturges – individuals versed in taming spirit-like beings called Salutors, used for manipulation of the temperaments and affinities of other people and even ultimately in combat. The devil is in the detail – only Thaumaturges are fully aware of the Salutors' nature and only they can perceive them in their true essence. Their capability to influence others significantly and demonstrably increases their ability to change the surrounding world – however, Thaumaturgy is a power that should be used with caution."

Shape Your Story – as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath.

– as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath. Develop Your Character – creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways.

– creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways. Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors.

and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors. Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking.

the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking. Tame the power of Salutors – use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees.

– use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees. See the world that's inevitably gone – explore the uncommon, heavily researched historic period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story.

– explore the uncommon, heavily researched historic period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story. Created in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a detailed & beautifully crafted world.