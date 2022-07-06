The Valiant Receives New Trailer Highlighting Playable Characters

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for The Valiant as we get a better look at some of the game's playable characters. Specifically, we get a look at the companions that you'll be able to choose from as they each bring their own kind of skills and abilities to the table that will help you in the thick of battle. Some of them featured here include Konrad, who is a skilled archer and huntsman, and Grimhild, who serves as the captain of the Raven Company to Theoderich von Akenburg, the main protagonist. You get a pretty good look at each hero's special abilities, as well as their strengths, as you have to decide who is best to join you in the fight. Enjoy the trailer as we continue to wait for a release date.

Embark on a journey of brotherhood and redemption in The Valiant, a squad-based RTS set in 13th Century Europe and the Middle East. Command and level up your medieval knights as you fight through an epic single-player campaign, then take your skills online in both cooperative and competitive MP modes. Squad-based RTS with a range of units, from tanky swordsmen to quick cavalry.

Select hero-squads and auxiliary squads across 15 exciting, hand-crafted Single Player missions, each with custom cinematics, narrated journals, difficulty levels, and more.

Six Hero Squads each with 3 different skill trees provide players with unique passive and active skills to choose from while leveling up their heroes.

Large array of weapons and armors to loot and equip throughout the campaign, each with their own stats and special skill options.

Combine hero skills and weapons/equipment for a huge selection of hero builds.

Play cooperative with friends in the 3-player "Last Man Standing" mode, where you face hordes of enemies and earn experience to level up your knights and unlock new skills and cosmetics.

Play competitively in multiple PVP game modes that support 1v1 and 2v2, with cosmetic meta-progression and special rewards for ranked play.