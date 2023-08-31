Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal Starts Early Access On September 14

Looking to see if you will survive or betray everyone among zombies? The Walking Dead: Betrayal comes to Early Access soon!

Skybound Entertainment and Other Ocean Interactive announced that The Walking Dead: Betrayal will come to Early Access in September. This will be a chance for you to experience the game with a couple of levels and character options, as they continue to work on the game and perfect it for everyone. The Early Access period will kick off on September 14, and theoretically, the full game will be released sometime before the year's end, but there are no promises at the moment. In the meantime, there's a brand new video for you to check out, which we have for you below, in which the developers give you some tips and tricks toward surviving in the game. Enjoy that as the game drops in two weeks.

"The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a third-person action game of cooperation and deception for up to 8 players. Out of resources, with a herd of walkers fast approaching, players must work together to complete objectives and make their escape. They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat. Incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs and prevent anyone from leaving. With so many creative ways to sabotage the team, the walkers are the most predictable threat."

"As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping. Can you make it out alive? They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat they will have to face in rural Canada. While these survivors struggle to escape, incognito 'traitors' lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs and prevent anyone from leaving. As evidence of their sabotage becomes apparent, paranoia and accusations threaten to tear the survivors apart as they desperately work towards escaping."

