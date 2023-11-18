Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead Universe RPG

The Walking Dead Universe RPG To Be Released In Late November

Free League Publishing have confirmed the release of The Walking Dead Universe RPG will happen before the end of November.

Free League Publishing has confirmed the release date of their new TTRPG, The Walking Dead Universe RPG, as it will be out in a few weeks. Players and GMs will be able to get the game on November 28, however, the team has yet to list the game in their store for anyone to pre-order or purchase, so we're not sure what the price tag is going to look like. We do know there will be a Core Rulebook (seen here) as well as a Starter set that will come with dice, assets, guides, and more to get a game going. We have more info about the game itself for you here.

The Walking Dead Universe RPG

The Walking Dead has always been about characters facing impossible choices in an unforgiving world. In The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game, you enter into the world of the dead and must face these choices head on. You can do this at any point in the timeline – encountering familiar faces and locations, or new ones – but the hardest choice will always be the same: Who are you going to be? We have seen many stories set in The Walking Dead Universe – now it's time to see yours! In The Walking Dead Universe RPG, you will play as people struggling to survive in a hostile world. Exceptional challenges can appear from anywhere – from the lack of essential supplies, from conflicts brewing within the group, from hidden construction flaws in your safe haven, or from approaching walkers hungering for your flesh.

Two Ways To Play

There are two ways to play the game – Campaign Mode and Survival Mode:

In Campaign Mode, it is your goals and choices, and the result of your group efforts, that create the storyline.

In Survival Mode, you are faced with a dangerous situation that needs to be handled immediately. Survival Mode scenarios often feature locations and characters from the TV series.

Expect the stress and stakes to be high. The rules are based on the acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in Free League´s award-winning games such as the ALIEN RPG, Blade Runner RPG, Tales From the Loop RPG, Mutant: Year Zero and Forbidden Lands, but uniquely tailored for The Walking Dead Universe.

