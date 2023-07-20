Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stray Fawn Publishing, The Wandering Village, WhisperGames

The Wandering Village Reveals Ocean Update & Xbox Release

The Wandering Village is getting a new Ocean update that will expand the game, while also heading to Xbox consoles down the road.

Indie game developer Stray Fawn Publishing and co-publisher WhisperGames revealed a couple of new items for The Wandering Village. First off, the big news is that the game will be headed to Xbox as part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass program. The game is still technically in Early Access, so players have to know they're not getting the full game. But at least they're getting more content when it happens as the other half of the news this week is that the game will be getting The Ocean Update. This will add a variety of new features and content to the mix, all related to keeping your village going while at sea. You'll experience new events, new buildings, new decorations to individualize your settlement, and a new hostility modifier system. We got more details for you below.

"Inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The Wandering Village is a unique city-builder set atop the back of a giant creature, featuring resource management, rogue-like, and survival elements. Players need to decide if they want to forge a close relationship with the creature by acting as a symbiont or take advantage of the gentle giant as a pesky parasite. From farming crops and gathering rare resources to scouting the environment and expanding their settlement, players must maintain the creature's health while balancing the needs of their villagers if they're both to survive."

"Since its Steam Early Access release in September 2022, The Wandering Village has continued its journey, adding controller support, Steam Deck Support, achievements, and lots of other improvements to the game. Today's Ocean Update marks the biggest content update for the game yet. It adds an entirely new biome, which can be treacherous to traverse but is bountiful in rare resources. Communicate with your giant companion Onbu to avoid dangerous storms and whirlpools and guide it towards schools of fish for a much-needed meal. Evaporate seawater to maintain your farms and gather kelp for medical uses."

