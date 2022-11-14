The Witcher 3 Reveals Next-Gen Update Release Date

CD Projekt Red has revealed the proper release date for The Witcher 3's next-gen update for box PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players will be getting the updated experience on December 14th, 2022. This will include a brand new array of upgrades visually and mechanically to make the game flow better on both consoles and give players a better experience with what is essentially the most comprehensive version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Along with this version, the versions already out for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also receive an update featuring several additions and improvements to give them a bit of an upgrade as well, along with themed content from the Netflix series, to be revealed soon. Here's the full notes from the team below.

"Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD Projekt Red's award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game. The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free DLCs released to date, and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time."