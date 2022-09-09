The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt & AFK Arena Announce New Crossover Event

Lilith Games and CD Projekt Red have teamed up to hold a new crossover event with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and AFK Arena. This is going to be an interesting addition in which Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg will be making their presence known in the realm of Esperia, as players will gain two new playable heroes to protect the realm. Both characters will be getting skills and abilities based on their character traits, remastered for the AFK-style of play. While the roster gets a double bonus of characters, you'll also get to hear voice actor Doug Cockle reprising his role as Geralt for all of the voice lines you'll hear throughout this collaboration. We have more info about it below as this will go live in the game on September 21st.

The collaboration presents an exciting marriage between one of the most critically acclaimed open-world role-playing games of all time and AFK Arena's massively popular idle-RPG action. A multi-award-winning title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's expansive lore and imaginative world meld perfectly with the fantasy environment of AFK Arena. Both Geralt and Yennefer will bring a unique set of gameplay mechanics to the battlefield, giving players the chance to test out who better suits their teams' battle style. Geralt, a fierce warrior, utilizes a mix of sword-based melee combat and alchemy, while Yennefer, a powerful magic caster, focuses primarily on arcane spells that target groups of enemies. Having done battle with the plague of the Wild Hunt, both Geralt and Yennefer are more than prepared to protect the realm of Esperia from the evil that threatens it. The two newest additions join AFK Arena's impressive roster alongside other recognizable characters such as Joker and Queen from Persona 5, Ezio Auditore from the Assassin's Creed series, and Overlord's Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo.