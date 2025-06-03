Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Games, The Witcher, Video Games | Tagged: the witcher 4, The Witcher IV

The Witcher 4 Shows Off Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo

Get a better look at The Witcher 4 in Unreal Engine 5, as we gfot a tech demo of the game during The State of Unreal 2025

Article Summary The Witcher 4 unveils a tech demo running in Unreal Engine 5, showcased at The State of Unreal 2025.

Ciri explores the region of Kovir, a video game first, with next-gen visuals at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5.

New features include Nanite Foliage, MetaHuman AI crowds, FastGeo Streaming, and ML Deformer animation.

CD Projekt Red and Epic Games collaborate to advance open-world tech, benefiting all Unreal Engine users.

CD Projekt Red teamed up with Epic Games for The State of Unreal 2025 today to show off a special tech demo of The Witcher 4 in Unreal Engine 5. The demo shows off a small piece of the game running at 60FPS on Unreal Engine 5, looking pretty glorious in the process. The video shows Ciri traveling in the region of Kovir, making its first appearance in the video game series, along with her horse Kelpie, as they trek through the mountains to the port town of Valdrest. Enjoy the video!

The Witcher 4 Tech Demo

Since the strategic partnership was announced in 2022, CDPR has been working with Epic Games to develop new tools and enhance existing features in Unreal Engine 5 to expand the engine's open-world development capabilities and establish robust tools geared toward CD Projekt Red's open-world design philosophies. The demo, which runs on a PlayStation 5 at 60 frames per second, shows off in-engine capabilities set in the world of The Witcher 4, including the new Unreal Animation Framework, Nanite Foliage rendering, MetaHuman technology with Mass AI crowd scaling, and more. The tools showcased are being developed, tested, and eventually released to all UE developers, starting with today's Unreal Engine 5.6 release. This will help other studios create believable and immersive open-world environments that deliver performance at 60 FPS without compromising on quality — even at vast scales. While the presentation was running on a PlayStation console, the features and technology will be supported across all platforms the game will launch on.

The Unreal Animation Framework powers realistic character movements in busy scenes. FastGeo Streaming, developed in collaboration with Epic Games, allows environments to load quickly and smoothly. Nanite Foliage fills forests and fields with dense detail without sacrificing performance. The Mass system handles large, dynamic crowds with ease, while ML Deformer adds subtle, realistic touches to character animation — right down to muscle movement.

"We started our partnership with Epic Games to push open-world game technology forward. To show this early look at the work we've been doing using Unreal Engine running at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5, is a significant milestone — and a testament of the great cooperation between our teams. But we're far from finished. I look forward to seeing more advancements and inspiring technology from this partnership as development of The Witcher 4 on Unreal Engine 5 continues," said Michał Nowakowski, Joint CEO of CD Projekt Red.

"CD Projekt Red is one of the industry's best open-world game studios, and we're grateful that they're working with us to push Unreal Engine forward with The Witcher 4," said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games. "They are the perfect partner to help us develop new world-building features that we can share with all Unreal Engine developers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!