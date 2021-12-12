The Wreck Receives A New Trailer Highlighting 2022 Release

Indie developer and publisher The Pixel Hunt has released a new trailer for their next game The Wreck as they eye a release in 2022. If you're looking for some heavy-handed gameplay and storytelling, then this is probably the game for you as this particular title is a mature 3D visual novel that flows through the themes of sisterhood, motherhood, grief, and survival. You will take on the role of a failed screenwriter known as Junon, and will enter her life at a pivotal moment as she mentally attempts to make it through one of the biggest days in her life. Throughout this game, you will be reliving the past and attempting to alter the present. But will you learn from what you've accomplished or will you need to embrace the future ahead? Your decisions will impact what happens to the character as she can move ahead or see everything come to a wreck. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out sometime next year.

At 36, Junon's life is in pieces: her career has stalled, she's emotionally numb, and her personal life is falling apart. Things come to a head when she's called to the ER to find her estranged mother in a critical condition. This is the most important day of Junon's life, and unless something changes, it might be her last. Experience Junon's memories and piece together the story of her past, including the tragic secret that lies at its center. Use your understanding of Junon's trauma to change how she navitages the day, unlocking new dialogue options and healing broken relationships. When you're at rock bottom, there's nowhere to go but up. Help Junon find peace with herself and discover the humor, beauty and hope that lie even on life's bleakest days.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Wreck – Teaser trailer (https://youtu.be/6wopbIRjexY)