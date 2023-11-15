Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, theHunter: Call of the Wild

TheHunter: Call Of The Wild Reveals Labrador Retriever DLC

You're getting an all-new dog DLC for theHunter: Call of the Wild, as players will soon have access to the faithful Labrador Retriever.

Indie game developer Expansive Worlds and publisher Avalanche Studios revealed the Labrador Retriever DLC for theHunter: Call of the Wild. A credit to their name for helping hunters gather animals they have hunted, this new DLC doggie is a lovable, intelligent, and very helpful pup. Players will be able to snag him for $5 when he is released for both PC and consoles on November 28, 2023. Until then, we have more info and a trailer below.

"A new best friend and faithful hunting partner, the Labrador Retriever is an intelligent and versatile companion that empowers players to hunt in an efficient new way. The second dog to be released for theHunter: Call of the Wild, the Labrador Retriever isn't just adorable – it's an intelligent, versatile companion that empowers you to hunt in an efficient new way. By being able to, on command, fetch any rabbit, hare, waterfowl, or upland bird on land or in water, your Lab will tirelessly pick up harvests around you by order of priority, starting with the one you are aiming at. In other words, it allows you to continue searching for your next target without interruption. But perhaps more importantly, it's a loyal, paw-lite friend to share the joy of hunting with, a reliable partner who has your back."

A new way to play and explore theHunter: Call of the Wild with the retrieving ability. Tirelessly serving players, on command, the Lab will retrieve harvests, either on land or in water, and bring them quickly back.

The opportunity to grow the connection between the hunter and the Lab by petting, giving treats, or playing. Improve efficiency by taking frequent hunts together, and when it's time to head back to the lodge, expect the Labrador to be there too, happily wagging its tail.

Customizable dogs with their own name, fur coat variation, and traits that match each hunting style. Add multiple dogs to the roster for rotation in each new hunt. With male and female pups, plus seven unique fur coat variations, players can personalize their new companion to make them feel like their own.

